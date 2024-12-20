Light-it Group Launches Enlighten Ventures: A Micro-VC Initiative to Propel Healthtech Innovation





Javier Lempert (CTO & Founder), Alan Brande (CEO & Founder) and Martin Oppenheimer (COO & Founder) at Light-it’s HQ.

AVENTURA, Fla., Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Light-it Group, a leading innovator in digital health solutions, proudly announces the launch of Enlighten Ventures, a micro-VC initiative dedicated to investing in early-stage digital health startups. This new venture underscores Light-it’s commitment to advancing innovation and supporting the growth of the healthtech ecosystem.

Introducing Enlighten Ventures

Enlighten Ventures, the group’s latest initiative, is a micro-VC focused on investing in innovative seed and pre-seed healthtech startups disrupting the industry. By targeting startups developing digital health tools and AI and Generative AI-driven healthcare solutions, Enlighten Ventures aims to accelerate healthcare transformation while bringing impactful solutions to life.

“With Enlighten Ventures, we’re extending our mission beyond building exceptional digital health products. We’re empowering early-stage startups to grow and tackle some of healthcare’s most pressing challenges,” said Alan Brande, President of Light-it Group. “Our expertise and network provide a unique value proposition to startups aiming to innovate in this complex, high-impact space.”

Investment Focus

Enlighten Ventures seeks to invest in startups at the forefront of digital health innovation. This includes companies developing cutting-edge digital health tools, AI-driven solutions, and digital health products and platforms that enhance patient care, streamline healthcare processes, and reduce clinical burden.

Support Beyond Capital

Light-it Group is committed to providing more than just financial support, it also aims to nurture startups with the tools they need to scale effectively. Startups backed by Light-it’s VC will benefit from strategic guidance, product development expertise, and access to a network of industry experts.

Commitment to Innovation

Light-it has a long-standing reputation for excellence in healthtech innovation. Launching Enlighten Ventures reinforces its dedication to nurturing startups that address real-world healthcare challenges.

Call to Action for Founders

Healthtech startup founders are encouraged to apply for funding and partnership opportunities through Enlighten Ventures. This is a unique chance to collaborate with a leader in digital health innovation and gain the support needed to bring groundbreaking solutions to the market.

About Light-it Group

Light-it is a premier software development company and consultancy agency specializing in healthtech and digital health product innovation. Light-it is at the forefront of healthcare technology and has a track record of working with industry leaders such as Oxford University, Best Buy, and AB InBev Foundation.

Other Companies owned by the Group

DHI (Digital Health Insider): A leading digital press medium and community curating top news and trends, organizing thought leadership events, and creating custom content for the industry.

Puppeteer: An AI platform enabling healthcare companies to leverage patient-facing generative AI in a powerful, compliant, and safe manner.

CompliantChatGPT: An AI medical copilot that optimizes workflows, allowing healthcare professionals to spend more time with patients.



