Blackwell 3D Reflects on Transformative 2024 and Announces Ambitious Goals for 2025

DUBAI, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackwell 3D Construction Corp. (OTC: BDCC) (“Blackwell 3D” or the “Company”), an innovative 3D house printing technology company, is pleased to share a review of its foundational achievements in 2024 while unveiling a forward-looking roadmap for 2025.

The past year marked a period of substantial progress for Blackwell 3D on the corporate front, laying a strong foundation for future growth. Key milestones achieved in 2024 include:

Regulatory Milestones: Successfully filing a Form 10, a significant step toward increased transparency and regulatory compliance, positioning BDCC for broader market engagement.

Audited Financials: Completing an extensive audit process, underscoring the Company’s commitment to financial accountability and investor confidence.

Strategic Alignment: Strengthening corporate governance and operational frameworks to prepare for the ambitious goals set for 2025 and beyond.

“2024 has been a transformative year for Blackwell 3D,” stated Mohammedsaif Zaveri, CEO of Blackwell 3D. “While this year was about establishing a solid corporate foundation, our focus on strategic planning and compliance ensures we are well-positioned to achieve significant milestones in the coming year.”

With a strong foundation now in place, Blackwell 3D is entering 2025 with a clear and ambitious vision to become a leader in the 3D-printed construction industry in the UAE and beyond. Core objectives for the year include:

1. Building Strategic Relationships with 3D Printer Manufacturers: Forging partnerships with leading 3D printer manufacturers to secure access to cutting-edge technology and enhance operational capabilities.

2. Enabling Residential Development: Engaging with landowners to conduct feasibility studies and explore sustainable residential development opportunities.

3. Driving Innovation Through a New Consulting Subsidiary: Leveraging Blackwell 3D’s newly established consulting subsidiary to foster growth, innovation, and expanded service offerings within the 3D construction ecosystem.

“As we look to 2025, our focus on feasibility studies and partnerships with landowners will be instrumental in identifying and executing impactful residential projects,” added Zaveri. “We believe that these collaborations will allow us to align our innovative 3D printing process driven by our dual-subsidiary approach with the needs of local communities, ensuring projects are not only feasible but also sustainable.

“Additionally, our vision is focused on the market in the UAE, which has set a global standard for innovation in construction and urban development. With their forward-thinking approach and commitment to technology, the UAE offers a unique opportunity to showcase the full potential of 3D-printed homes, blending efficiency with sustainability in one of the world’s most dynamic regions,” concluded Zaveri.

About Blackwell 3D Corporation

Blackwell 3D Construction Corp. is focused on developing state-of-the-art 3D technologies for use in the construction industry. Our goal is to be able to use our technology to design 3D printed residential structures and that meet our clients' specific requirements and preferences. In addition, it is our objective to use a large-scale printer and a specialized concrete mixture to print the structural components of these residential structures. Our printing process is expected to be highly automated, allowing us to create intricate designs and details with precision.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s review of potential financing and strategic alternatives, the Company’s research and development efforts, the Company’s prospects for 2024, and the Company’s ability to fine tune its operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan” and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, assumptions (including assumptions about general economic, market, industry and operational factors), known or unknown, which could cause the actual results to vary materially from those indicated or anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: Blackwell 3D's ability to continue as a going concern; Blackwell 3D's ability raise additional capital to fund its business on acceptable terms or at all; Blackwell 3D's ability to negotiate and consummate a financing or other strategic transaction; changes in the competitive industries in which the Company operates and variations in operating performance across competitors; changes in laws and regulations affecting Blackwell 3D's business; the risk of downturns in the market and Blackwell 3D's industry; risks related to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Blackwell 3D; risks related to Blackwell 3D's limited operating history and history of losses; the timing of expected business milestones; Blackwell 3D's ability to implement its business plan and scale its business; Blackwell 3D's ability to formulate, implement and modify as necessary effective sales, marketing, and strategic initiatives to drive revenue growth; Blackwell 3D's ability to expand internationally; the viability of Blackwell 3D's intellectual property and intellectual property created in the future; government regulations and Blackwell 3D's ability to obtain applicable regulatory approvals and comply with government regulations; and the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company. A further list and description of risks and uncertainties can be found in the most recent filings with the Securities & Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) along with additional disclosure made available with the OTC Markets Group Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

