Bybit One-Click Buy Offers a Winning Chance in First-Time Deposits Lucky Draws

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is raising the stakes for newcomers to crypto trading in a new campaign with generous rewards. Available to select customers only, the exclusive event gives first-time depositors the chance to earn from anywhere from 5 USDT all the way up to 0.1 BTC via select payment gateways.

For a limited time, users may officially kick off their crypto journey via Bybit One-Click Buy by making a first deposit to unlock exclusive rewards. After registering for the event and making an eligible deposit of at least $100, participants will receive a lucky draw ticket. Each ticket will guarantee a 100% winning chance, with USDT prizes from 5 USDT up to 500 USDT, plus the most coveted prize of 0.1 BTC.

Event Details:

Event Period : From now to Jan. 16, 2025, 10:00 AM UTC

: From now to Jan. 16, 2025, 10:00 AM UTC Rewards : A chance to win up to 0.1 BTC

: A chance to win up to 0.1 BTC Qualified Payment Methods: By card via Visa, Mastercard, Google Pay, or Apple Pay



The race starts now as the rewards are distributed on a first-come, first serve basis. Terms and conditions apply.

“The appeal of the crypto economy is undeniable, especially with the ongoing market rally,” said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director at Bybit. “It’s crucial to start off strong when building wealth, and taking that first step doesn’t have to be a chore. We hope this giveaway provides the boost many of our users need to begin a rewarding experience at Bybit.”

Bybit’s One-Click Buy feature is part of the platform’s ongoing effort to simplify crypto trading and increase access to the digital assets space for retail users. Connecting users to potential opportunities in the emerging digital economy, Bybit continues to elevate the crypto trading experience and redefine accessibility, helping individuals seamlessly integrate cryptos into their daily lives and portfolios.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Users can discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Contact

Head of PR

Tony Au

Bybit

tony.au@bybit.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b6b0b04f-a02f-4a3d-b4af-16dfbc38a625