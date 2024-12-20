Renovaro Enters into a Strategic Collaboration with Nebul to Advance a Paradigm Shift for Early Disease Detection

Renovaro will Establish the GEDi CUBE Next Generation Nvidia Blackwell Cluster with Nebul's certified AI Healthcare Cloud solutions

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ: RENB), a pioneer in cancer diagnostics and therapeutics powered by artificial intelligence, today announced its subsidiary Renovaro Cube (the “Cube”), a leader in specific AI-driven healthcare solutions, has entered into a strategic collaboration with Nebul (www.nebul.com) a leading AI cloud infrastructure company, to advance the early detection of cancer and other diseases.

Nebul is a European NVIDIA NPN DGX Preferred Cloud Service Provider providing world-class supercomputing and GPU-accelerated business computing services, and a preferred cloud service provider in the NVIDIA Partner Network.

As part of this initiative, Renovaro Cube plans to deploy a dedicated NVIDIA SuperPOD powered by NVIDIA DGX B200™ systems, which feature the latest Blackwell GPU’s, and apply NVIDIA Parabricks functionality to ensure optimal performance on the NVIDIA clusters. Each DGX B200 system delivers up to 72 petaFLOPS of training performance and 144 petaFLOPS of inference performance, providing the computational power necessary to integrate AI across medium-sized hospitals.

The collaboration aims to harness cutting-edge AI technologies and high-performance computing (HPC) built on the latest technology available from NVIDIA to transform diagnostic and therapeutic methodologies. This important step follows on finalization of a pilot project confirming our processing capabilities of liquid biopsy samples on NVIDIA’s GPUs.

NVIDIA’s newest Blackwell GPUs are revolutionizing the speed of processing genomic data at molecular level, for example from blood (cfDNA), which is crucial for timely diagnosis and treatment selection. By leveraging their unparalleled computational efficiency, Renovaro Cube will further develop non-invasive liquid biopsy technologies using cfDNA and 3rd-generation sequencing to analyze and interpret massive cfDNA datasets at high speed, providing healthcare providers with actionable insights faster than ever before.

David Weinstein, Chief Executive Officer of Renovaro, stated, “The potential for multi-cancer early detection screening and recurrence testing will be powered by AI chips that can process vast data sets. With this material step in acquiring the latest HPC capacity, Nebul and NVIDIA will help Renovaro in driving a vision towards a future where generic diagnostic scans for diseases can be done at any point of care with a single vial of blood, helping patients detect diseases early enough to get cured. This will help to massively reduce unnecessary treatments and address the soaring costs of care that are increasingly becoming a societal problem. We expect top-tier partnerships such as these will boost our technology’s visibility and potential, laying the foundation for our go-to-market strategy.”

Nebul, recognized for its expertise in developing and managing large-scale AI infrastructure, will oversee the operation of this Superpod cluster. This collaboration extends to partnerships with institutions aiming to accelerate the adoption of AI in healthcare.

Arnold Juffer, Chief Executive Officer of Nebul, stated, “Supporting Renovaro in their mission to revolutionize healthcare through early detection and cancer diagnosis aligns well with Nebul’s mission to supply cutting-edge AI technology in healthcare. The NVIDIA partnership, combined with deep expertise, true GDPR and legal compliance is developing into a powerful force in European AI advancement. This validates Nebul’s approach into various European industries which value privacy, compliance and AI advancements. Nebul’s relentless customer intimacy and support provides a strong differentiator for partners and clients.”

Maurice van Tilburg, Renovaro's Chairman, added, "Renovaro Cube has worked on this project to utilize the compute capabilities of leading companies in this area. The partnership NVIDIA has with Nebul enhances our potential to drive true innovation in the health sector, particularly in the Netherlands and beyond."

About Nebul

Nebul offers an enterprise class European private AI cloud combined with the convenience, scale, and reach of big global hyper scalers into a genuine European Sovereign-Hybrid Cloud. Using the full range of NVIDIA technologies, new capabilities like Private AI, Digital Twins and Omniverse can be enabled more easily and quickly without sharing sensitive corporate data with third parties you do not control. Nebul Cloud enables AI development and operations using the latest technologies. From Generative AI to Digital Twins and Omniverse simulations, Nebul empowers European organizations to harness the power of AI securely and efficiently. Nebul has achieved NEN 7510 and ISO 27001 certifications, demonstrating compliance with stringent standards for securely processing European healthcare patient data, ensuring data confidentiality, integrity, and availability for AI applications. Nebul on the web: nebul.com

About Renovaro Cube

Renovaro Cube is a pioneer in AI-based molecular diagnostics, committed to revolutionizing healthcare through advanced data analysis. Its platform integrates cutting-edge AI capabilities with state-of-the-art HPC infrastructure to provide unparalleled insights into multi-omic data for early detection of diseases based on non-invasive testing using liquid biopsy (blood).

Renovaro Cube’s AI platform is purpose-built to process and analyze multi-omic molecular data, facilitating the discovery of biomarkers critical for early cancer detection, monitoring, and treatment personalization. Originally awarded for its fintech application, this platform has been reengineered for healthcare, offering:

Sequence Processing: Transform raw molecular data from patient samples into clean, analyzable formats using advanced sequencing and alignment technologies, ensuring the highest quality for downstream analysis.

Biomarker Discovery: Harness unique algorithms and multi-omic pipelines to identify biologically relevant cancer biomarkers, providing critical insights into disease mechanisms and potential therapeutic targets.

AI Factory: Employ sophisticated machine learning models to predict cancer presence, origin, and stage based on extracted biomarker features. These models are trained on vast datasets to enhance accuracy and reliability, supporting early detection and personalized treatment strategies.

Precision Diagnostics: Offer an interactive interface for visualizing data, generating comprehensive clinical reports, and delivering actionable insights across various omic layers and biomarkers. This interface empowers healthcare professionals to make informed decisions with confidence.

About Renovaro

Renovaro https://renovarogroup.com/ aims to accelerate precision and personalized medicine for longevity powered by mutually reinforcing AI and biotechnology platforms for early diagnosis, better-targeted treatments, and drug discovery. Renovaro Inc. includes RenovaroBio with its advanced cell-gene immunotherapy company and Renovaro Cube.

Renovaro Cube has developed an award-winning AI platform that is committed to the early detection of cancer and its recurrence and monitoring subsequent treatments. Renovaro Cube intervenes at a stage where potential therapy can be most effective. Renovaro Cube is a molecular data science company with a background in FinTech and a 12-year history. It brings together proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) technology, multi-omics, multi-modal data, and the expertise of a carefully selected multidisciplinary team to radically accelerate precision medicine and enable breakthrough changes in disease agnostic decision support.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the success or efficacy of our pipeline, platform and fundraising. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “aims,” “intends,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various uncertainties, including as set forth in Renovaro’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Renovaro Inc. undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

