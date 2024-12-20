Aifeex Successfully Hosts Global Launch Event, Ushering in a New Era of Smart Innovation

New York, NY, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 16, 2024, Aifeex successfully held its global launch event in Tokyo, Japan. This highly anticipated event attracted industry experts, partners, and media representatives worldwide, marking Aifeex’s official entry into the global market and the beginning of a new chapter in smart technology innovation.

Aifeex COO Mr. Alex Jensen attended the event and stated in his speech: “Aifeex is committed to delivering advanced AI-powered financial technology solutions that provide convenience and efficiency for users worldwide. Today, we are not only announcing the full-scale launch of our global operations in Tokyo but also aiming to showcase the value of AI-powered smart technology on a global scale.”

Aifeex CTO Mr. Ford Cooper demonstrated how the Aifeex Takwin Computing System operates through a multi-step cyclic process, including data collection, model training, sampling, reward model training, strategy optimization output, data recollection, and reward calculation for strategy generation. This demonstration highlighted the system’s capability for continuous self-reinforcement and optimization.

One of the highlights of the event was an AI industry-sharing session featuring experts from the AI field who explored the potential applications of AI across various scenarios. The attendees unanimously agreed that Aifeex’s innovative technologies and forward-looking strategies would bring new momentum to global smart technology development.

This global launch event showcased Aifeex’s strong foundation in AI-driven financial technology innovation and reflected its unwavering commitment to advancing global intelligent transformation. Moving forward, Aifeex will continue to focus on customer-centric solutions and sustainable development, delivering superior products and services to users worldwide.

The Aifeex Global Launch Conference concluded successfully amidst enthusiastic applause, with the industry eagerly anticipating more remarkable achievements from this leading intelligent technology company on the international stage.







Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading securities.

