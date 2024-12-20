Injectable Drug Delivery Pipeline Report 2024 Featuring Over 200 Companies - Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Injectable Drug Delivery Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides comprehensive information about the Injectable Drug Delivery pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.
The report provides an extensive overview of injectable drug delivery systems currently under development. It details major pipeline products, including product descriptions, licensing, collaborations, and other developmental activities. The review includes major players in the injectable drug delivery market, listing all their ongoing pipeline projects.
The coverage spans across all stages of product development, from early development to those that have reached approved or issued stages. Additionally, the report furnishes key clinical trial data pertinent to ongoing trials related to these pipeline products, offering a deep dive into the current research and development landscape.
Furthermore, the report encapsulates recent developments in the injectable drug delivery segment, highlighting advancements, regulatory milestones, and industry trends that shape the future of drug delivery systems. This comprehensive analysis is designed to inform stakeholders of the dynamic changes and opportunities within the industry.
Reasons to Buy
- Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage
- Identify and understand important and diverse types of Injectable Drug Delivery under development
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline
- In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date
Key Topics Covered:
1 Table of Contents
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures
2 Introduction
2.1 Injectable Drug Delivery Overview
3 Products under Development
3.1 Injectable Drug Delivery - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
3.2 Injectable Drug Delivery - Pipeline Products by Segment
3.3 Injectable Drug Delivery - Pipeline Products by Territory
3.4 Injectable Drug Delivery - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path
3.5 Injectable Drug Delivery - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date
3.6 Injectable Drug Delivery - Ongoing Clinical Trials
4 Injectable Drug Delivery - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies
4.1 Injectable Drug Delivery Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
4.2 Injectable Drug Delivery - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
5 Injectable Drug Delivery Companies and Product Overview
- AbbVie Inc
- Activoris Medizintechnik GmbH
- Actuated Medical Inc
- Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Adalvo Ltd
- AdrenaCard, Inc.
- AktiVax Inc.
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Alsensa ApS
- AltruMed LLC
- Alvotech Swiss AG
- AmacaThera Inc
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Andone Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Antares Pharma Inc
- ApiJect Systems Corp
- Aptissen SA
- Aquavit Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Artemes Technologies, Inc.
- Ascendis Pharma AS
- ASCIL Biopharm
- Ash Access Technology Inc
- ASIS Corp
- Auckland Bioengineering Institute
- AzureBio SL
- Becton Dickinson and Co
- Bespak Ltd
- Biocorp Production SA
- BioCorRx Inc
- BioMark Diagnostics Inc
- Biorchestra Co Ltd
- BioRestorative Therapies Inc
- Bioxis Pharmaceuticals
- BoneSupport AB
- Boston Children's Hospital
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Brixton Biosciences Inc
- Burke Pharmaceuticals LLC
- Calla Health Foundation
- Cambridge Consultants Ltd
- Camurus AB
- Carmot Therapeutics Inc
- Case Western Reserve University
- Cathiva LLC
- China Medical System Holdings Ltd
- Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
- Clearside BioMedical Inc
- Corium LLC
- Cosette Pharmaceuticals Inc
- CrossCoat Medical LLC
- Crossject SA
- Curer Inc
- DALI Medical Devices Ltd.
- DelSite, Inc. (Inactive)
- DelSiTech Ltd
- Department of Biomedical Engineering Columbia University
- Diamyd Medical AB
- Difinity Solutions
- Drexel University
- Duke University
- Duoject Medical Systems Inc
- E3D Elcam Drug Delivery Devices
- Ebenroth BV
- Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne
- EmboMedics Inc
- Embryyo Technologies Pvt Ltd
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc
- EmulTech BV
- EP Global Communications Inc (Inactive)
- EpicentRx Inc
- Eveon SAS
- EyeCool Therapeutics Inc
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- FHC Inc
- FluGen Inc
- Fresenius Kabi AG
- GeneSYS-ID Inc
- Georgia Institute of Technology
- Ghent University
- Globe Medical Tech Inc (Inactive)
- Gynion LLC
- Halozyme Therapeutics Inc
- Heron Therapeutics Inc
- Hillmed Inc
- Ichor Medical Systems Inc
- Immunovant Inc
- Impulse Biomedical
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc
- IntraGel Therapeutics Ltd
- InVivo Therapeutics Corp
- iScience Interventional Inc
- Johns Hopkins University
- LG Chem Ltd
- Liposphere Ltd
- Love Lifesciences LLC
- Luna Labs USA LLC
- LyoGo
- Mach32 Inc
- Mallinckrodt Plc
- Medovate Ltd
- Mercator MedSystems Inc
- Milestone Scientific Inc
- Mingche Biotechnology (Suzhou) Co Ltd
- Moderna Inc
- Monash University
- Morimoto Pharma Co Ltd
- NanoSyrinx Ltd
- Nemera La Verpilliere
- Nemera Szczecin Sp. z.o.o.
- Nipro Corp
- Nordic Group BV
- Northwestern University
- Nota Laboratories Inc
- Novosanis NV
- NuvOx Pharma LLC
- Ocular Therapeutix Inc
- Ohio State University
- Old Dominion University
- Origin Endoscopy Inc
- Osteo Pharma BV
- Oval Medical Technologies Ltd
- Owen Mumford Ltd
- Palette Life Sciences AB
- Pennsylvania State University
- Pfizer Inc
- Pharmosa Biopharm Inc
- Pirouette Medical LLC
- Prohibix LLC
- ProstaLund AB
- Purdue Pharma LP
- Purdue University
- Pykus Therapeutics Inc
- QuiO Technologies LLC
- Rafa Laboratories Co Ltd
- Rebel Medicine Inc
- Recon Therapeutics, LLC
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Release Therapeutics
- Renovos Biologics Ltd
- RepliCel Life Sciences Inc
- Rescitech Vision Pvt Ltd
- RetinaPharma Technologies Inc
- Re-Vana Therapeutics Ltd
- Roche Pharma AG
- Rutgers The State University of New Jersey
- SafePush LLC
- Sapporo Medical University School of Medicine
- Schott AG
- scPharmaceuticals Inc
- SHL Medical LLC
- Singapore Eye Research Institute
- Societe Industrielle De Sonceboz SA
- Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (Inactive)
- Southern Medical University
- Southwest Research Institute
- Spinal Restoration Inc (Inactive)
- Stevanato Group SpA
- Subcuject ApS
- Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical Shanghai Co Ltd
- SURGE Therapeutics Inc
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- Talphera Inc
- TCB medical devices
- Tempest Therapeutics Inc
- Terumo Corp
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
- Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc
- The University of Texas at Austin Division of Housing and Food Service
- TheraKine Inc (Inactive)
- Tionlab Therapeutics
- Twin Star Medical Inc
- Unilife Corporation
- University College London
- University of Calgary
- University of California San Diego
- University of California San Francisco
- University of Connecticut Health Center
- University of Delaware
- University of Dundee
- University of Florida
- University of Galway
- University of Kentucky
- University of Liverpool Cancer Research Centre
- University of Michigan
- University of New Mexico
- University of Pittsburgh
- University of Saskatchewan
- University of South Carolina
- University of South Florida
- University of Texas at San Antonio
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- University of Texas Rio Grande Valley
- University of Utah
- University of Washington
- Vanderbilt University
- Vaxxas Pty Ltd
- Vera Therapeutics Inc
- West Pharmaceutical Services Inc
- Windgap Medical Inc
- Wuhan Tianshiwei Holdings Co Ltd
- Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc
- Ypsomed Holding AG
- Zealand Pharma AS
- ZebraSci Inc
- Zosano Pharma Corp
