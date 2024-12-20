WorldStrides Earns B Corp Certification

VIENNA, Va., Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WorldStrides, a global provider of educational student travel and experiential learning, is proud to announce it has been certified as a B Corporation™ (B Corp™), furthering the Company’s commitment to operating its business as a force for good and inspiring a passion for lifelong learning.

Achieving B Corp Certification by the non-profit B Lab distinguishes WorldStrides among businesses that are meeting high standards of verified performance, accountability and transparency on environmental, social and governance practices to benefit people and planet.

"For over 55 years, helping students achieve personal growth through education and experiential learning outside the classroom has been at the heart of our mission,” said David Kirchhoff, CEO of WorldStrides. “We are proud to join a growing network of businesses dedicated to creating a positive social and environmental impact, and to lead by example in the field of educational travel.”

WorldStrides is committed to inspiring a passion for lifelong learning for students of all ages. The Company is focused on providing a wide range of programs for more than 550,000 students annually to over 100 countries. Fueled by the passion of its team members and partners to make experiential learning accessible, WorldStrides has helped more than 10 million learners to bridge cultures and break through boundaries.

Impact on Team Members & Customers

Obtaining B Corp certification affirms that WorldStrides operates with the highest standards of transparency and responsibility across all areas of its business and reflects its commitment to maintaining a workplace driven by transparency, ethics, and shared purpose. This certification also reinforces the Company’s dedication to creating lasting positive impact—for employees, customers and communities.

WorldStrides is proud of its social impact, which is evident in the educational programs, accreditations and partnerships that connect students with global experiences, foster intercultural understanding, and inspire the next generation of leaders. Among the first in the educational travel industry to achieve this certification, WorldStrides remains dedicated to enriching the global learning experiences of students around the world.

“We believe that being a purpose-driven company and investing in initiatives to promote learning, inclusion, and sustainability are the right things to do, but they also create rewarding, long-term value for our team members, participants, and stakeholders,” said Adrienne Howard, Chief Transformation Officer.

Accountability and Governance at the Core

At the heart of the WorldStrides journey to achieving B Corp certification lies a deep commitment to governance and accountability. The certification process, which involves a thorough and rigorous assessment of a company’s business practices, policies, and procedures, evaluates key areas such as legal structure, transparency, governance, and accountability to team members, customers and stakeholders. WorldStrides has met all benchmarks across these criteria, underscoring its dedication to being a trustworthy and responsible organization.

“This certification is a reflection of our ongoing efforts to build trust with our customers, partners, and employees, and it validates that we are running a business that is not only profitable but also principled and responsible,” said CEO David Kirchhoff.

WorldStrides believes in a shared duty to be socially, environmentally and ethically responsible. Visit the WorldStrides Corporate Social Responsibility page to read more about its commitment to educate and serve communities worldwide.

About WorldStrides

WorldStrides is the global leader in educational travel and experiential learning. The company was founded in 1967 to provide middle school travel programs to Washington, D.C. and has grown to provide a wide range of programs for more than 550,000 students annually to over 100 countries around the world. WorldStrides offers experiential learning programs in educational travel, performing arts, language immersion, career exploration, service-learning, study abroad, and sports. Each of these experiences helps students to see beyond the classroom and to see the world – and themselves – in new ways.

About B Lab

B Lab is transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities and the planet. A leader in economic systems change, our global network creates standards, policies, tools, and programs for business, and we certify companies - known as B Corps - who are leading the way. To date, our community includes 380,000 workers in over 5,000 B Corps across 79 countries and 153 industries, and more than 150,000 companies manage their impact with the B Impact Assessment and the SDG Action Manager. To learn more and join the movement, visit www.bcorporation.net.

About Certified B Corporations™

Certified B Corporations, or B Corps™, are companies verified by B Lab to meet the high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability.

