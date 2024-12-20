MT Højgaard Holding A/S: MT Højgaard Danmark wins new order for E45 expansion

MT Højgaard Holding's business unit MT Højgaard Danmark has been awarded a significant civil works order by the Danish Road Directorate with a contract value of DKK 568 million. The order comprises expansion of the E45 motorway near Hedensted where new lanes will be laid in both directions over a six-kilometer distance.

The order underlines MT Højgaard Danmark's continued expansion of its activities within civil works and infrastructure. The business unit is, among other things, involved in two other large contracts on the E45 motorway near Aarhus and Hedensted.

The work will commence in March 2025 and be completed in the spring of 2027.

The new order does not affect MT Højgaard Holding's 2024 outlook, which is unchanged with revenue expected around DKK 10.5 billion and operating profit (EBIT) of DKK 475-495 million.

