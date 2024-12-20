Clinical Decision Support Systems Pipeline Report Featuring Over 300 Companies/Universities and Product Developments by Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Decision Support Systems Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides comprehensive coverage of the development of Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS), detailing the current landscape and future prospects of this crucial technology in healthcare. It includes extensive information on major pipeline products, including product descriptions, licensing, and collaboration details, along with other developmental activities. This gives stakeholders a clear picture of the technological advancements and partnerships shaping the evolution of CDSS.



Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) are software tools which assist healthcare professionals with decision-making by consolidating a medical knowledge base with patient information to produce case-specific advice. In its review of the major players in the market, the report lists all the ongoing projects by these companies, highlighting the competitive dynamics and strategic efforts in place to advance CDSS. This section also indicates the breadth of solutions being developed, reflecting the diverse applications of CDSS in clinical settings.

The document categorizes the CDSS products based on their stages of development, from early development phases to those that have been approved or issued. This segmentation helps to clarify the maturity of different systems and their readiness for implementation in healthcare environments. Moreover, the report offers key clinical trial data for ongoing trials specific to these pipeline products, providing evidence of their effectiveness and safety. This is critical for assessing the potential impact of these systems on clinical decision-making processes.

Finally, the report discusses recent developments in the CDSS segment, including technological breakthroughs, regulatory updates, and significant industry movements. This comprehensive view not only informs stakeholders of the current status but also helps in forecasting future trends in the development of Clinical Decision Support Systems.

Reasons to Buy

Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage

Identify and understand important and diverse types of Clinical Decision Support Systems under development

Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 Clinical Decision Support Systems Overview



3 Products under Development

3.1 Clinical Decision Support Systems - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

3.2 Clinical Decision Support Systems - Pipeline Products by Territory

3.3 Clinical Decision Support Systems - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

3.4 Clinical Decision Support Systems - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date

3.5 Clinical Decision Support Systems - Ongoing Clinical Trials



4 Clinical Decision Support Systems - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

4.1 Clinical Decision Support Systems Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

4.2 Clinical Decision Support Systems - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development



5 Clinical Decision Support Systems Companies and Product Overview



6 Clinical Decision Support Systems - Recent Developments



7 Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Aalborg University

Abiomed Inc

Aclarion Inc

Adaptive Technology Consulting LLC

Admera Health LLC

Advinow Inc

AHEPA University Hospital

AI Medical Technology AB

AI Sight Ltd

ai4gi Solutions Inc

AI4medicine

Ai-Assisted Hematologic Analytic and Decision Support

Aidoc Ltd

Aifred Health Inc

Aignostics GmbH

AirStrip Technologies Inc

Alan Turing Institute Almere

AlertWatch Inc

AlgorithmRx LLC

All India Institute of Medical Sciences

Allegheny-Singer Research Institute

American College of Rheumatology

Analytic Diabetic Systems, LLC

Ann & Robert H Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

Anumana Inc

Apollo Medical Imaging Technology Pty Ltd

Arcturis Data Ltd

Arne BV

Asclepius Medtech Ltd

Atomo Inc

Auckland University of Technology

Automated Imaging Diagnostics LLC

Automated Reliable Tissue Diagnostics AG

Automedics Medical Systems Inc (Inactive)

Autonomous Healthcare Inc

Avamed Synergy

Bausch & Lomb Inc

Bayer AG

Beamtree Holdings Ltd

BeamWorks Inc

Ben-Gurion University of the Negev

Berg LLC

Biofourmis Inc

bioMerieux Inc

BioSensics LLC

Blenderhouse

Blue Eye Soft Corp

Boston Children's Hospital

Brain Electrophysiology Laboratory LLC

Braingaze SL

Brainomix Ltd

Bretonneau Hospital

BrightOutcome Inc.

Cardiogram Inc

CareDx Inc

Carevive Systems Inc

Carnegie Mellon University

Case Western Reserve University

Cellnovo Ltd (Inactive)

Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Nice

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Children's Research Institute

CirrusDx Inc

Coapt LLC

Cohen Vetarans Bioscience

Cohere Health Technologies LLC

Columbia University

Combinostics Oy

Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation

Computer Technology Associates Inc

ContextVision AB

Continuous Precision Medicine Inc

CorticoMetrics LLC

Crosscope Inc

Curemetrix Inc

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Inc

Daxor Corp

Deontics Ltd

DermAb.io

Diag-Nose Medical Pty Ltd

Digital Health Navigation Solutions Inc

Directed Systems Ltd

Doctrin AB

Dokkyo Medical University

DSX Therapeutics LLC

Eko Health Inc

Elimu Informatics Inc

Else Kroner Fresenius Center for Digital Health

Embryonics Ltd

Emory University

Encompass Health Corp

Ensofy Inc

eNursing LLC

Eodyne Systems SL

Esco Lifesciences Group

Experiad LLC

Fairtility

FIGUR8 Inc

FlowView Diagnostics BV

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc

General Hospital of the People's Liberation Army

Georgia Institute of Technology

Griffith University

Guerbet SA

H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute Inc

Harvard Medical School

Hasselt University

HBI Solutions Inc

Healcisio Inc

Healthplus.ai BV

HealthTech Solutions LLC

Hemeo BV

Henry Ford Health

Hera MI

Heuron Co Ltd

Hitachi Ltd

Hospital del Mar

iCAD Inc

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Idoven 1903 SL

iHealthLabs Europe

Ilex Medical Ltd

Illumigyn Ltd

Imaxdi.

Imperial College London

Increase Co Ltd

InformAI Inc

InfotechSoft Inc

Innocens BV

Inpro medical LLC

InsightRX Inc

Institute for Research in Biomedicine

Intelligent Medical Objects Inc

Intelligyn AB

IXICO Plc

Johns Hopkins University

Jozef Stefan Institute

Kaiser Foundation Research Institute

KeyZell Holding SL

King's College London

Koios Medical

Koninklijke Philips NV

Kyung Hee University

LabPLUS

Logical Images Inc

LPixel Inc

Lucence Diagnostics Pte Ltd

Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford

Macau University of Science and Technology

Macuject Pty Ltd

Manipal Academy of Higher Education

Massachusetts General Hospital

Max Planck Institute for Biological Cybernetics

MaxQ-AI

Mayo Clinic

MedHub-AI

Medial EarlySign Ltd

Medical Predictive Science Corp

MediLogos Ltd

Medistim ASA

MediView XR Inc

Meir Medical Center

Merative LP

Merck & Co Inc

Merck KGaA

MetaboList Ltd

MetiStream Inc

MGH Institute of Health Professions

Mind Medicine MindMed Inc

Minnesota Health Solutions Corporation

MobileODT Ltd

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Monash University

Mount Sinai Hospital

MS Technologies Corp

Nadav-Diagnosis and Medical Treatment Ltd

Nalagenetics Pte Ltd

Nanjing Oxyfu Intelligent Medical Technology Co Ltd

Nano4Imaging GmbH

National Centre of Scientific Research DEMOKRITOS

National Decision Support Co

National Institute for Health Research Maudsley Biomedical Research Centre

Naval Medical Research Center

NeoCare Innovations Inc

NeoPrediX AG

Nervio Ltd

Nest Health Inc

Neurocognitive technologies

Neurozen Inc

New York University

NICo-Lab BV

Northeastern Illinois University

Nuvo Group Ltd

Odin Medical Ltd

Ohio State University

Ohio University

Olympus Corp

Onward Health

OpGen Inc

Otologic Technologies Inc

OTU Medical Inc

Oxford Immunotec Ltd

Paige.AI Inc

Pancreatic Cancer UK

PD Theranostics Inc

Pennsylvania State University

Penumbra Inc

Perspectum Ltd

PG Medical Systems Ltd

Phast Corp

Phrase Health Inc

Picofemto LLC

Pistevo Decision LLC

Potrero Medical Inc

PreBiomics Srl

Predicta Med

Predictive Medical Technologies, Inc.

Presagen Pty Ltd

Presymptom Health Ltd

Procagen Inc

Progentec Diagnostics Inc

Prothea Technologies Ltd

Queensland University of Technology

QUIBIM SL

Radboud University Medical Centre

Radiomics.bio

Relate XR LLC

Remidio Innovative Solutions Pvt Ltd

Retinalyze, LLC

Roche Molecular Systems Inc

Sanicka Inc

SAS Anapix Medical

SelfBack ApS

Shanghai Aimu Medical Technology Co Ltd

Shanghai Pulse Medical Technology Co Ltd

Siemens Healthineers AG

SimBioSys Inc

Solvd Health

Sonio SAS

Spreading Activation Technologies LLC

Stanford Bio-X

Stanford University

Stanford University School of Medicine

Statera Spine Inc

Stryker Corp

Suzhou Peixin Technology Co Ltd

Swinburne University of Technology

Tactum Ltd

Tailor Bio Ltd

Taliaz Health Ltd

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc

TeleSage Inc

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Telstra Health Pty Ltd

Temple University

Tempus Health Inc

The Feinstein Institute for Medical Research

The George Institute for Global Health

The Hospital for Sick Children

The Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation

Therapeutic Monitoring Systems Inc. (TMS)

Total Child Health Inc

TrivarX Ltd

UltraSight

UMass Chan Medical School

Unanimous AI Inc

University College London

University Hospital of Parma

University of Arkansas

University of California Los Angeles

University of California San Francisco

University of Cambridge

University of Canterbury

University of Colorado Denver

University of Edinburgh

University of Glasgow

University of Liverpool

University of Michigan

University of New Mexico

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

University of Oslo

University of Pittsburgh

University of Sao Paulo

University of South Australia

University of South Florida

University of Texas at Dallas

University of Utah

University of Utah Health Care

University of Vermont

Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Varian Medical Systems Inc

Vasowatch LLC

Verily Life Sciences LLC

Visom Technology Inc

VISOON SAS

Visual Science Informatics LLC

Vitaltrace Pty Ltd

Viz.ai Inc

Vizlitics Inc

Volpara Health Technologies Ltd

Voluntis SA

Voxel Healthcare LLC

Washington University in St Louis

Weill Cornell Medical College

WISER Systems Inc

x-cardiac GmbH

xCures Inc

Yale School of Medicine

Ziliomics Inc

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

