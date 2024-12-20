Smart MDUs: Property-Provided Internet and Smart Devices 2024 - The Emergence of Smart MDUs in the US Multifamily Market

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart MDUs: Property-Provided Internet and Smart Devices 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US multifamily market is an increasingly important sector for technology services and products.

The report considers the size of the US smart multifamily market as the foundation of the overall MDU technology market opportunity. The model is built on the US Census Bureau's estimates of the overall US housing market and informed by the publisher's consumer and industry studies.

This model analyzes the size of the US apartment and condo markets, including drill-downs into property-provided internet and managed Wi-Fi, smart access control, water leak detection, and select resident-facing amenities. The report also assesses revenues attributed to fees or rent charged to residents, including the property and service provider split.

This report includes key definitions as well as insights and assumptions behind the numbers in the accompanying Excel workbook, Smart MDUs: Property-Provided Internet and Smart Devices, 2024.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ae3od

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.