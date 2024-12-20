USDA Seeks Nominations for Membership on Food Safety Advisory Committee

Washington, D.C., Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is soliciting nominations for membership to the National Advisory Committee on Microbiological Criteria for Foods (NACMCF). NACMCF is the advisory committee charged with providing impartial scientific advice and recommendations to the USDA and other government agencies on microbiological and public health issues relative to the safety of the U.S. food supply. USDA expects to appoint 30 committee members in 2025, whose work will include reviewing FSIS’ regulatory approach to Listeria monocytogenes.

“For the past 36 years, experts serving on the National Advisory Committee on Microbiological Criteria for Foods have played a critical role in fortifying our food safety standards and ensuring they rely on the latest science,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “Our approach to food safety must continually evolve, and those selected to serve on this committee will help us strengthen our regulatory frameworks and programs, to best safeguard the health and well-being of American families.”

USDA is seeking nominations from individuals with knowledge and expertise in microbiology, risk assessment, epidemiology, public health, food science and other relevant disciplines to obtain the scientific perspective, expertise, experience and point-of-view of all stakeholders. Nominees affiliated with consumer groups are not required to have a scientific background. Persons in academia, industry, state and local government officials, public health organizations, and industry and consumer organizations are invited to submit nominations. Self-nominations are welcomed.

The food safety programs of the USDA’s FSIS and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are strengthened through NACMCF recommendations. The programs of other federal agencies concerned with food safety, including the Department of HHS Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Commerce, National Marine Fisheries Service, and the Department of Defense (DoD), Veterinary Services also benefit from NACMCF work.

The committee is currently addressing Cronobacter spp. in powdered infant formula for the Food and Drug Administration and the benefits of genomic characterization of pathogens for FSIS. In addition to focusing on Listeria monocytogenes, FSIS anticipates that the 2025-2027 term committee may also explore food safety strategies for aged raw milk cheeses. We especially encourage the nomination of candidates with expertise in these specific areas.

NACMCF nominations must be accompanied by a cover letter addressed to the Secretary of Agriculture. Submissions must include a resume or curriculum vitae and a completed USDA Advisory Committee Membership Background Information form AD-755.

All nomination packages must be received within 60 days of the announcement being published in the Federal Register. Nomination packages should be sent by email to NACMCF@usda.gov, or mailed to: The Honorable Thomas Vilsack, Secretary, U.S. Department of Agriculture, 1400 Independence Avenue SW, Room 1128 South Building, Attn: Kristal Southern, Designated Federal Officer, FSIS\OPHS\National Advisory Committee on Microbiological Criteria for Foods, Washington, DC 20250.

Individuals who have questions about their nomination package can contact Kristal Southern by email at NACMCF@usda.gov or by telephone at 202-937-4162.

For more information on how to apply, visit the Federal Register notice. More information about NACMCF is available on the FSIS webpage.

