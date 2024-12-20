Company announcement no. 23-2024

Søborg, December 20, 2024

Konsolidator completes private placement

In company announcement no. 22-2024, Konsolidator A/S (“Konsolidator”) announced the resolution by the Board of Directors to issue up to 692,962 new shares in a private placement. 559,700 new shares have been subscribed for by existing investors.

Konsolidator announces the completion of the private placement as 559,700 new shares out of the maximum 692,962 new shares have been subscribed for and the total subscription amount of DKK 2.1m has been received by Konsolidator. Each new share will have a nominal value of DKK 0.04, corresponding to a capital increase of nominal DKK 22,388.

The new shares and the related capital increase will be registered at the Danish Business Authority on 23 December, 2024, following which the company has a registered share capital of nominal DKK 931,776. The share capital will consist of 23,294,400 shares, each with a nominal value of DKK 0.04. Each share carries one vote, corresponding to a total of 23,294,400 votes.

The new shares represent approximately 2.5% of Konsolidator’s share capital before the capital increase and 2.4% of Konsolidator’s share capital after the capital increase.

The new shares are expected to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark on December 30, 2024 under the ISIN code of Konsolidator’s existing shares, DK0061113511. No shares will be issued in a temporary ISIN as informed in company announcement no. 22-2024.

Following registration of the capital increase, the authorization in section 3.1.8 of the articles of association for the Board of Directors to issue shares without pre-emption rights has been reduced to a nominal value of DKK 133,701.68.

The updated articles of association are available at www.konsolidator.com/investor/.

Contacts

CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, cfg@konsolidator.com

CFO: Jack Skov, mobile, +45 2282 8845, js@konsolidator.com

Certified Adviser

Grant Thornton, Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, phone +45 3527 5011, www.grantthornton.dk





About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL

Attachment