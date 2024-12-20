Canadian Nuclear Laboratories and Karlsruhe Institute of Technology to Collaborate on Fusion, Materials and Hydrogen Science & Technology

CHALK RIVER, Ontario, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL), Canada’s premier nuclear science and technology organization, is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), Germany’s premier research institution, to pursue collaborative research related to fusion, materials characterization and hydrogen science and technology. With shared scientific missions to address national priorities in clean energy and environmental sciences, the agreement serves as a framework through which the national research organizations can collaborate in areas of mutual interest, leveraging their individual resources, facilities, and expertise.

According to terms of the agreement, the organizations will explore collaborative research projects in fields that include tritium analytics, tritium barriers and surface analysis, tritium fuel cycle optimization, characterization and metallurgy of irradiated materials, and hydrogen safety. Working together, the organizations hope to realize important progress in the advancement of these fields of research and others, which are priorities to both country’s domestic clean energy research programs.

"CNL is a world leader in nuclear science and technology, including hydrogen. We are now working to re-establish ourselves in fusion, which is yielding some very exciting commercial opportunities, and drawing the attention of other leading research organizations who share our goals in clean energy,” commented Dr. Stephen Bushby, CNL’s Vice-President of Science and Technology. “With the signing of this agreement with the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, a leading German research institution that has complementary capabilities, CNL continues to expand its network and pursue even more ambitious collaborative research. By working together, I think we can help to accelerate these promising fields of study and contribute to much-needed progress in clean energy.”

“With fusion taking momentum all around the world, Germany investing substantial amounts to promote the cooperation between National Labs and private actors in the field, and KIT being at the centre of fusion technologies and materials development in Germany and in Europe, it is quite straightforward for us to engage in an international cooperation that offers plenty of opportunities for world-leading developments, e.g., in the fusion fuel cycle, hydrogen, and materials areas,” said Dr. Klaus Hesch, Head of KIT´s Fusion Programme. “CNL´s tritium expertise derived from decades of scientifically-technically accompanying and enabling the operation of the CANDU reactors perfectly complements the experience we have acquired in our Tritium Laboratory Karlsruhe with regard to tritium handling and processing for fusion. There is interest to extend the cooperation both towards other fusion companies as well as to the European Fusion Programme.”

CNL has decades of experience and expertise in materials characterization, hydrogen production, safety and storage, and tritium research, among other related fields of research. The Chalk River campus is also home to a state-of-the-art Tritium Facility and a Hydrogen Isotopes Technology Laboratory, as well as a rapidly growing fusion energy program. Not only did CNL recently announce the expansion of two of its flagship clean energy programs to include fusion – its advanced reactor siting program and the Canadian Nuclear Research Initiative (CNRI) – but CNL also invested $10 million into General Fusion, an international leader in commercial fusion energy. This is in addition to the launch of a new joint venture with Kyoto Fusioneering known as Fusion Fuel Cycles Inc. (FFC), which is moving forward with a globally unique test facility available to industry to test and refine their unique processes.

All of these projects, programs and resources are complemented by those at KIT, which serves as one of the largest science institutions in Europe, with over 5,000 people conducting research on a broad range of disciplines, from natural sciences to engineering. KIT is also home to research centers that focus on problems of fundamental importance to the existence and further development of society, and on key issues resulting from the striving for knowledge, which includes climate and environment, energy, materials in technical and life sciences, and elementary particle and astroparticle physics, among others. With the agreement now serving as a framework to facilitate collaborative research activities, both organizations believe that it could also act as a first step towards a broader relationship that expands into other fields of research.

If you’d like to learn more about CNL or its projects in clean energy and environmental sciences, please visit www.cnl.ca. For more information on KIT and its programs of work, please visit www.kit.edu.

About CNL

As Canada’s premier nuclear science and technology laboratory and working under the direction of Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL), CNL is a world leader in the development of innovative nuclear science and technology products and services. Guided by an ambitious corporate strategy known as Vision 2030, CNL fulfills three strategic priorities of national importance – restoring and protecting the environment, advancing clean energy technologies, and contributing to the health of Canadians.

By leveraging the assets owned by AECL, CNL also serves as the nexus between government, the nuclear industry, the broader private sector and the academic community. CNL works in collaboration with these sectors to advance innovative Canadian products and services towards real-world use, including carbon-free energy, cancer treatments and other therapies, non-proliferation technologies and waste management solutions.

To learn more about CNL, please visit www.cnl.ca.

About KIT

Being “The Research University in the Helmholtz Association”, KIT creates and imparts knowledge for the society and the environment. It is the objective to make significant contributions to the global challenges in the fields of energy, mobility, and information. For this, about 10,000 employees cooperate in a broad range of disciplines in natural sciences, engineering sciences, economics, and the humanities and social sciences. KIT prepares its 22,800 students for responsible tasks in society, industry, and science by offering research-based study programs. Innovation efforts at KIT build a bridge between important scientific findings and their application for the benefit of society, economic prosperity, and the preservation of our natural basis of life. KIT is one of the German universities of excellence.

To learn more about KIT, please visit www.kit.edu.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2147c02c-0c21-421c-8a37-e6f279aeb3ea