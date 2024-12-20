LCT Secures VARA In-Principle Approval, Defining Its Role in Dubai’s Crypto Landscape

Dubai, UAE, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LCT (CoinW), a pioneering fintech company based in Dubai, proudly announces its inclusion in the Public Register of the Government of Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA). The company has received In-Principle (Non-Operational) Approval for a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license. This milestone marks a significant step in LCT’s journey toward full compliance with VARA’s stringent regulatory standards.

The In-Principle Approval underscores LCT’s commitment to adhering to VARA’s forward-thinking regulatory framework, which fosters responsible participation in the crypto landscape. This achievement highlights Dubai’s role as a global hub for innovation in the crypto industry, attracting cutting-edge firms like LCT that are dedicated to transparency and operational excellence.

Headquartered in Dubai’s dynamic financial district, LCT seamlessly combines advanced technology with a focus on reliability and accessibility. Leveraging Dubai’s strategic position as a gateway to international markets, LCT aims to bridge global crypto opportunities with localized solutions.

“Securing VARA’s In-Principle Approval is a defining moment for LCT,” said Sonia Shaw, CEO of LCT. “It affirms our steadfast commitment to compliance, transparency, and innovation. This achievement positions us to deliver secure, world-class crypto solutions and establish trust with our clients and stakeholders worldwide.”



LCT’s alignment with Dubai’s rigorous regulatory regime enhances its ability to lead in the cryptocurrency and blockchain space while ensuring the highest standards of operational integrity.



About LCT

LCT is a fintech and cryptocurrency company based in Dubai, specializing in advanced blockchain and virtual asset solutions. Driven by innovation, compliance, and accessibility, LCT connects global markets with localized strategies, delivering transformative services to businesses and traders worldwide. As an emerging leader in the crypto ecosystem, LCT is committed to fostering trust, transparency, and sustainable growth. Risk Disclaimer: Trading virtual assets involves inherent risks. Please carefully assess your financial situation and risk tolerance before engaging in trading or utilizing the trading platform's services.

https://www.coinw.com