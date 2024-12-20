Wall Street Pepe Raises $32M in Presale for New Trading Insights Ecosystem

LUZERN, Switzerland, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Pepe (WEPE), a new crypto project combining meme coin culture with trading tools, has raised $32 million during its ongoing presale.

The project aims to offer retail traders market insights, trading signals, staking features, and a community-driven trading reward program.

WEPE Token Presale: Early Staking Rewards

Since its December 3 launch, the Wall Street Pepe presale has attracted attention. WEPE tokens are priced at $0.000365 during the current presale stage and can be purchased directly on the project’s website with crypto or card payments.

According to Wall Street Pepe’s whitepaper, the team has allocated 20% of the 200 billion token supply to early buyers. Early buyers can also stake their WEPE tokens for rewards before the official launch. Staking rewards will be distributed over three years, with 3,044 WEPE tokens released per Ethereum block.

Although the team has not set a hard cap or end date for the presale, their roadmap suggests an exchange listing is in the works for shortly after it concludes. Investors can also claim their purchased WEPE tokens once the presale ends.

Updates on Wall Street Pepe’s presale and future developments are shared through X (formerly Twitter) and Telegram.

Wall Street Pepe Introduces “WEPE Army” to Empower Retail Traders

Wall Street Pepe is creating an ecosystem to provide retail traders with enhanced tools and resources. At the center of this ecosystem is the “WEPE Army” – an exclusive group where token holders can access trading signals, real-time market updates, and insights into new projects.

The developers’ approach focuses on providing accessible trading knowledge. They will also host regular trading competitions with WEPE token rewards.

To boost trust, Wall Street Pepe has also been audited by the team at Coinsult. Their audit found no issues with WEPE’s smart contracts or code.

Wall Street Pepe’s mix of meme coin appeal and practical trading applications has drawn attention in the broader crypto community. For example, the project was recently featured in an analysis video from 99Bitcoins.

