Bic: Share Capital Reduction by Cancellation of Treasury Shares

Share Capital Reduction by Cancellation of Treasury Shares

Clichy, France – December 20, 2024 - As part of the share buyback program announced by the Company on February 19, 2024, and implemented with the authorization of the General Meeting of May 29, 2024, the Company has acquired 649,527 shares from February 19, 2024, to December 2nd, 2024, for a total of €40 million.

The Board of Directors met on December 11, 2024, and decided to reduce the Company’s share capital by cancelling 649,527 treasury shares which correspond to the BIC shares purchased by the Company as part of the abovementioned buyback program. The Board of Directors delegated powers to the Chief Executive Officer, or to any other person responsible for implementation, to take all necessary measures to carry out said capital reduction. The cancellation of the shares has taken effect on December 19, 2024. Consequently, Société BIC share capital consists of 41,621,162 shares.

Contacts

Brice Paris

VP Investor Relations

+33 6 42 87 54 73

brice.paris@bicworld.com









Michèle Ventura

Senior Investor Relations Manager

+33 6 79 31 50 37

michele.ventura@bicworld.com Bethridge Toovell

VP Global Communications

+1 917 821 4249

bethridge.toovell@bicworld.com









Apolline Celeyron

Senior Communications Manager

+33 6 13 63 44 43

apolline.celeyron@bicworld.com

About BIC

A global leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC’s commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and trusted products has established BIC as a symbol of reliability and innovation. With a presence in over 160 countries, and over 14,000 team members worldwide, BIC’s portfolio includes iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-Color™, BodyMark®, Cello®, Cristal®, Inkbox®, BIC Kids®, Lucky™, Rocketbook®, Tattly®, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ Load™, EZ Reach®, BIC® Flex™, Soleil®, Tangle Teezer® and more. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, BIC is also recognized for its steadfast commitment to sustainability and education. For more, visit www.corporate.bic.com and to see BIC’s full range of products visit www.bic.com. Follow BIC on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

Agenda

All dates to be confirmed

FY 2024 Results February 18, 2025

(post market close) First Quarter 2025 Results April 23, 2025

(post market close) Annual General Meeting 2025 May 20, 2025

Attachment