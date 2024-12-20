MultiversX Foundation Launches AI-Focused Growth Games, a $1.5M Initiative to Accelerate Blockchain and AI Innovation

MultiversX Foundation introduces a $1.5M annual grants program to drive innovation at the intersection of blockchain and AI, two of the biggest technologies of recent years.

The program provides milestone-based funding focused on ecosystem activation, expansion and growth.

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The MultiversX Foundation has announced the launch of Growth Games, a $1.5 million annual grants program aimed at driving innovation and adoption of blockchain-powered AI products and solutions, such as truth safeguards, highly capable and automated AI agents and more. As the official MultiversX grants program, Growth Games provides structured financial incentives, mentorship, and community engagement to empower developers to bring transformative ideas to life.

With an annual budget of $1.5 million, Growth Games reflects MultiversX’s commitment to advancing blockchain technology adoption across multiple verticals and use cases. The program is designed to foster a dynamic developer community and promote innovation across critical verticals, including decentralized finance (DeFi), artificial intelligence (AI), infrastructure, and education.

Growth Games is split into three distinct funding programs:

The Build pillar dedicates $750,000 annually to onboard new builders and teams from outside the ecosystem to create applications, tools, and infrastructure using MultiversX technology. By leveraging a Request for Proposal (RFP) model, this program invites innovative projects that enhance infrastructure, develop essential tools, and create impactful applications, The focus is to address critical gaps within the MultiversX ecosystem, enhancing its robustness and completeness.

pillar dedicates $750,000 annually to onboard new builders and teams from outside the ecosystem to create applications, tools, and infrastructure using MultiversX technology. By leveraging a Request for Proposal (RFP) model, this program invites innovative projects that enhance infrastructure, develop essential tools, and create impactful applications, The focus is to address critical gaps within the MultiversX ecosystem, enhancing its robustness and completeness. Meanwhile, the Accelerate pillar sets aside $250,000 each year to focus on supporting teams already building within the MultiversX ecosystem, helping them enhance and scale their projects.

pillar sets aside $250,000 each year to focus on supporting teams already building within the MultiversX ecosystem, helping them enhance and scale their projects. The final pillar of the program, the xLaunchpad and Co-incubation initiative, allocates $500,000 annually to support over 5 innovative projects, with each eligible for up to $100,000 in funding. In addition to financial support, participants benefit from mentorship, strategic advisory, marketing resources, and community engagement to ensure their success.



Beyond financial support, Growth Games also drives engagement through hackathons and retroactive contributor grants, ensuring continuous innovation.

“Growth Games presents an important acceleration milestone for MultiversX and the broader blockchain community,” said Beniamin Mincu, Co-Founder of MultiversX. “This $1.5 million initiative is a call to innovators and builders to build, accelerate, and launch the products that will make our lives better. ”

To ensure accountability and impact, applications to Growth Games will be evaluated by a dedicated review committee, funding will be distributed based on clear milestones, and recipients will provide regular progress reports detailing their KPIs, achievements, and challenges. This transparent process ensures that every dollar invested contributes to meaningful advancements within the ecosystem.

Growth Games marks a significant milestone for MultiversX, showcasing its commitment to innovation and its ecosystem’s evolution. By offering $1.5 million in financial incentives and robust support, the program aims to propel blockchain development into a new era, empowering developers to solve complex challenges and redefine what is possible in decentralized technology.



Applications are open, visit https://multiversx.com/growthgames

About MultiversX

MultiversX is a highly scalable public blockchain via sharding, decentralized through 3,200 validator nodes, built to solve the three fundamental problems critical for widespread, global adoption: transition from dial-up to broadband, consumer-friendly experience, and simplicity of self-custody.

For more information, visit https://multiversx.com .

Contact



Alexandru Rus

Head of Community & CS

alexandru.rus@multiversx.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by MultiversX. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e654142-ff3f-41c6-9431-261095ba18b0