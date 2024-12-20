Smith Muffler Celebrates 100 Years of Honest, Quality Auto Repair

Covington, KY, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smith Muffler, a fourth-generation family-owned business, proudly marked its 100-year anniversary in 2024. From humble beginnings to a thriving 35-bay auto repair facility, Smith Muffler has been a cornerstone of the community, built on honesty, integrity, and hard work.

The Smith family legacy began in 1922 when C.B. Smith returned to Covington and founded C.B. Smith Tire Company. By the late 1920s, the business evolved into Smith Auto Parts, where C.B. and his brother, Joseph Scribe, sold new and used parts. Over the decades, the business grew, thanks to the Smith family’s resilience and commitment to serving customers at a fair price.

In 1976, Lew Smith—Joseph Scribe’s son—renamed the business Lew Smith Muffler and Parts to meet rising demand for exhaust systems. Lew’s dedication and vision transformed the small shop into a trusted auto repair destination. His legacy lives on—literally welded into the rafters—where his ashes rest, overlooking the bustling shop.

Today, Smith Muffler is led by Lew’s son, Mike Smith, alongside his wife Sandy and their three sons: Lewie, Tommy, and Charlie. Together, they honor their family’s century-old tradition of hard work and exceptional service. "Generations of families have trusted us to keep them on the road," says Mike Smith. "We’re proud to continue this legacy."

To commemorate their centennial, Smith Muffler has embarked on an office and lobby remodel, bringing modern amenities to customers while preserving the warmth and history of the shop. While it has been a long road, the updates are nearly complete.

From its roots as C.B. Smith Tire Company to today’s comprehensive repair services, Smith Muffler has grown alongside the automotive industry while staying true to its values. "Our story is about family, resilience, and service," adds Mike. "We look forward to serving our community for generations to come."

