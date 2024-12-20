OTTAWA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

OTTAWA, Ill., Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: OTTW) (the “Company”), the holding company for OSB Community Bank, announced today that the Company has completed its previously announced stock repurchase program. Under the program, the Company repurchased 127,332 shares of its outstanding common stock at an average price of $13.51 per share.

About Ottawa Bancorp, Inc.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for OSB Community Bank which provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. OSB Community Bank offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificates of deposit, and various retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio includes one-to-four family residential mortgage, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans as well as auto loans and home equity lines of credit. OSB Community Bank was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois. For more information about the Company and OSB Community Bank, please visit www.myosb.bank .



