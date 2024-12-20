Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Declares Common Stock Dividend of $0.47 for the Fourth Quarter of 2024

CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: REFI), a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust (“REIT”), announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2024. The regular quarterly dividend, which equates to an annualized rate of $1.88 per common share, is payable on January 13, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2024.

The board of directors also declared a special cash dividend of $0.18 per common share. The special dividend is required for the Company to remain in compliance with U.S. federal income tax rules for REITs. The amount of the special dividend has been calculated based on estimated performance for the year ending December 31, 2024. The special dividend is payable on January 13, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2024.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: REFI) is a market-leading commercial mortgage REIT utilizing significant real estate, credit and cannabis expertise to originate senior secured loans primarily to state-licensed cannabis operators in limited-license states in the United States. REFI is part of the Chicago Atlantic platform which has offices in Chicago, Miami, New York, and London and has closed over $2.3 billion in credit facilities since inception.