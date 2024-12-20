Online Distribution of the Winter 2025 Diamond Certified Directory Update Begins

Petaluma, CA, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This month, American Ratings Corporation (ARC) began emailing the Winter 2025 Diamond Certified Directory Update to more than 820,000 homeowners, select local business owners, property and apartment managers, and insurance and real estate agents throughout the Greater Bay Area. There are five different versions: North Bay, East Bay, South Bay, San Francisco & Peninsula, and Napa & Solano. Each Diamond Certified company is represented with an enhanced listing that includes their phone number, owner/manager information, California license and Diamond Certified Rating Report URL.

Only companies that score Highest in Quality and Helpful Expertise® earn Diamond Certified and are featured in this directory. What really separates Diamond Certified ratings from all others is that a large, random sample of each company’s customers are surveyed by phone to get the most accurate ratings and verify only real customers are responding. By surveying from a company’s entire customer base, ARC ensures that each company’s research results truly represent its customer satisfaction level. And each Diamond Certified company is backed by mediation and the Diamond Certified Performance Guarantee.

As part of their always-free membership, 180,000+ Diamond Certified Preferred Members get immediate access to the Winter 2025 Diamond Certified Directory Update. Diamond Certified Preferred Membership also includes a member hotline, a double Diamond Certified Performance Guarantee, exclusive digital downloads and more.

In recent years, the increase in online reviews has given rise to cherry-picked and fake reviews. Anyone can post a review on sites like Yelp even if they were never a customer, which inflates the company’s star rating and creates a false sense of security for consumers. That’s why the Diamond Certified Directory has become such an important resource over the last two decades. It’s designed for those who care about quality work done by companies that prioritize customer satisfaction.

“People love our Diamond Certified Directory Updates because they can find the most up-to-date collection of local companies that are a pleasure to do business with,” says ARC CEO Greg Louie. “The directories are really easy to use, too—all you have to do is download one to your computer, iPad or Kindle and you’ll have instant access to hundreds of top rated Diamond Certified companies across a wide range of service industries, from auto repair and roofing to eye care and dentistry.”

Here are the newly released Diamond Certified Company Report SUMMARY UPDATES.

It’s easy to find top rated companies in the San Francisco Bay Area and Other Areas on Diamond Certified Resource.

About American Ratings Corporation

American Ratings Corporation (ARC), the creator of Diamond Certified Resource, the source for consumers who love quality local companies, rates local companies by surveying only their verified real customers to produce the country’s most accurate ratings of local companies. It also creates deeply researched company reports and consumer guides that give consumers the best companies plus the best advice for choosing a local Auto, Home, Health or Personal service type of company.

Only companies rated Highest in Quality and Helpful Expertise® earn Diamond Certified and are backed by their Performance Guarantee. All their deeply researched reports and guides are available for free at diamondcertified.org. They also produce an annual, full-color, printed Diamond Certified Directory with 840,000 copies published in 9 geographic zones in the Greater San Francisco Bay Area. Each April, these are mailed for free to their 182,000 Diamond Certified Preferred Members and selected homeowners and companies.

