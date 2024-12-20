UnitedAg Named a Top Workplaces 2024 Winner by Orange County Register

Irvine, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irvine, California, December 20, 2024 – UnitedAg is proud to announce its recognition as a Top Workplaces 2024 winner by the Orange County Register. This esteemed award is based on employee feedback gathered through a confidential survey conducted by Energage, LLC, a leading employee engagement technology partner. The survey evaluated key facets of workplace culture, including feeling Respected & Supported, being Enabled to Grow, and feeling Empowered to Execute.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “In today’s market, it’s vital for leaders to listen to and amplify employee voices. Top Workplaces do this exceptionally well, and it pays dividends.”

UnitedAg's survey results placed it among the industry’s best:

Top 9% for having staff that believes in the organization's values and goals.

for having staff that believes in the organization's values and goals. Top 1% for providing exceptional benefits.

for providing exceptional benefits. Top 2% for encouraging new ideas and innovation.

for encouraging new ideas and innovation. Top 12% for upholding and demonstrating strong core values.

“At UnitedAg, we are dedicated to fostering an environment where employees feel valued, supported, and empowered to grow,” shared Chana Hauben, Vice President of Human Resources. “This recognition underscores the passion and dedication of our entire team. We are honored to be named a Top Workplace.”

UnitedAg’s workplace culture thrives on collaboration, trust, and a shared commitment to excellence. By emphasizing teamwork, accountability, and respect, UnitedAg ensures its employees are not only supported but also equipped to make a lasting impact on its members and the agricultural community. Through open communication, a can-do attitude, and continuous improvement, UnitedAg is proud to champion a culture of empowerment, adaptation, and purposeful leadership.

For more information about UnitedAg and its innovative solutions for the agricultural community, visit www.unitedag.org.

About UnitedAg:

UnitedAg is a member-owned agricultural trade association dedicated to providing comprehensive health benefits, fostering the next generation of agricultural leaders, and advocating for members’ interest with lawmakers. Our mission is to support the sustainability and success of our members and the agricultural sector through tailored health benefits, leadership development, and legislative advocacy.

