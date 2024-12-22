Alaska Permanent Capital Management to be acquired by holding company, Blue Umbrella, LLC

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Dec. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alaska Permanent Capital Management, Co. (APCM) announced it is engaged in a transaction to be acquired by Blue Umbrella, LLC. The transaction is expected to close by March 2025, and will make Blue Umbrella the majority owner of APCM and its subsidiary company, Alaska Wealth Advisors.

Outgoing Alaska Permanent Capital Management's Evan Rose, CEO said of the acquisition, " William (Bill) Lierman will transition to the CEO role, has been with APCM for 22 years and he, along with 19-year veteran Brandy Niclai, Chief Investment Officer Multi-Asset, are proven firm leaders with extensive client, product, service and partner experience. Now, backed by the resources and support of Blue Umbrella, we're enthusiastic about new opportunities to expand APCM's product mix and client relationships."

Blue Umbrella's Jimmy Miner said, “We are thrilled and honored to welcome Alaska Permanent Capital Management into our growing portfolio of local Alaskan companies with a bright future. Their longstanding leadership team’s proven commitment to customer care and delivering value aligns with our core philosophy, and we look forward to supporting them as they continue to provide the excellent services, advice and growth their clients have come to expect.”

Upon closing the transaction, the APCM team will have the benefit of additional resources and capital to foster growth, community networks and new client relationships under the ongoing guidance and expertise of long-term staff. Rose will remain onboard at APCM as Chief Compliance Officer. And CEO Laura Bruce and her team at Alaska Wealth Advisors (AWA), will continue to provide financial planning and investment management to AWA’s broad mix of individual and institutional investors.

About Blue Umbrella, LLC

Blue Umbrella is an Alaskan holding company founded in 2021 and based In Anchorage. The firm specializes in solving succession-planning issues for companies in the middle market by bringing long-term, patient capital with a focus on stability, capital allocation and growth.

About Alaska Permanent Capital Management, Co.

APCM, an investment adviser since 1992, provides institutional investment management for active fixed income portfolios and balanced accounts that include a mix of stock index funds, bonds, and alternative investments. Dave Rose, the first executive director of the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation, founded the firm. Alaska Wealth Advisors, a subsidiary of APCM, is a registered investment adviser. Since 2014. Alaska Wealth Advisors has provided financial planning and investment management for individuals, trusts, retirement funds, and institutions.