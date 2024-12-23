ICICI Bank Tech Operations Profile 2024 - Digital Transformation Strategies and Innovation Programs

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: ICICI Bank Limited 2024" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into ICICI Bank's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.

ICICI Bank Limited (ICICI Bank) is a private sector bank offering various financial products. The bank's primary activities include commercial banking operations for both retail and corporate customers, offering a wide range of banking products and financial services, including retail lending, deposits, distribution of insurance and investment products, among others. ICICI Bank serves a diverse customer base, including large corporations, middle market companies, small and medium enterprises, and individual retail customers.

The bank delivers its products and services through various channels, including bank branches, ATMs, call centers, internet, and mobile phones. It operates globally, with its banking subsidiaries in the UK and Canada, branches in the US, Dubai, Bahrain, Hong Kong, Singapore, China, and representative offices in several other countries.



The report provides information and insights into ICICI Bank's tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, investments and acquisitions.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Venture Arm

Investments

Acquisitions

Partnership, Investment, and Acquisition Network Map

ICT Budget

Key Executives

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Infosys

Stellar

Apple

Shivaami Cloud Services

Terainium

Zoho

iVIS

Pine Labs

Open Financial Technologies

Marg ERP

WealthDesk

ODRways

PB Fintech

CoverStack

PhonePe

TCS

ZestMoney

Signzy

