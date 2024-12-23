WisdomTree Issuer ICAV - Q4 2024 Distributions Announcement

 | Source: WisdomTree Issuer ICAV WisdomTree Issuer ICAV

For Immediate Release:                                                        23-Dec-24

WisdomTree Issuer ICAV
Re: Dividend Payment

The Directors of WisdomTree Issuer ICAV (the “Fund”) wish to announce the following dividend(s)
paid by the Fund for the quarter to December 2024.

Announcement Date: 23-Dec-24
Ex-Date: 03-Jan-25
Record Date: 06-Jan-25
Payment Date: 17-Jan-25

Sub-Fund/Share ClassISINCurrencyAmount per Share
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETFIE00BQQ3Q067USD0.0686
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETFIE00BQZJBM26USD0.0695
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETFIE00BQZJBQ63USD0.1799
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETFIE00BQZJBX31EUR0.1255
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD HedgedIE00BVXBH163USD0.1116
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP HedgedIE00BYQCZQ89GBP0.0807*
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETFIE00BQZJC527EUR0.1629
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD HedgedIE00BVXC4854USD0.3179
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP HedgedIE00BYQCZF74GBP0.2058*
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USDIE00BZ1GHD37USD0.6187
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EURIE00BZ56SY76EUR0.0893
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USDIE00BZ56RD98USD0.1338
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - GBP HedgedIE000IGMB3E1GBP0.0594*
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USDIE00BZ56RN96USD0.0856
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - GBP HedgedIE000LRRPK60GBP0.0463*
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD (Inst)IE00030Y2P41USD26.8226
WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - USDIE00BZ0XVF52USD1.2227
WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - USD HedgedIE00BFNNN012USD1.3689
WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - EUR HedgedIE00BFNNN236EUR1.2808*
WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - GBP HedgedIE00BFNNN459GBP1.3311*
WisdomTree USD Floating Rate Treasury Bond UCITS ETF - USDIE00BJFN5P63USD0.5603
WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate UCITS ETF - USDIE000X9TLGN8USD0.1963
WisdomTree UK Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - GBPIE0003UH9270GBP0.1654
    
* Amount has been converted to share class currency using the WMR 4pm rate on 20 December.  

Enquiries to:

State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited        Karen Campion                            +353 1 776 0406
IQ EQ Fund Management (Ireland) Limited        Paul Boland                        +353 1 697 1684