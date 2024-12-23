WisdomTree Issuer ICAV - Q4 2024 Distributions Announcement

For Immediate Release: 23-Dec-24
WisdomTree Issuer ICAV
Re: Dividend Payment
The Directors of WisdomTree Issuer ICAV (the “Fund”) wish to announce the following dividend(s)
paid by the Fund for the quarter to December 2024.
Announcement Date: 23-Dec-24
Ex-Date: 03-Jan-25
Record Date: 06-Jan-25
Payment Date: 17-Jan-25
|Sub-Fund/Share Class
|ISIN
|Currency
|Amount per Share
|WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF
|IE00BQQ3Q067
|USD
|0.0686
|WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF
|IE00BQZJBM26
|USD
|0.0695
|WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF
|IE00BQZJBQ63
|USD
|0.1799
|WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF
|IE00BQZJBX31
|EUR
|0.1255
|WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged
|IE00BVXBH163
|USD
|0.1116
|WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged
|IE00BYQCZQ89
|GBP
|0.0807*
|WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF
|IE00BQZJC527
|EUR
|0.1629
|WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged
|IE00BVXC4854
|USD
|0.3179
|WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged
|IE00BYQCZF74
|GBP
|0.2058*
|WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD
|IE00BZ1GHD37
|USD
|0.6187
|WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR
|IE00BZ56SY76
|EUR
|0.0893
|WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD
|IE00BZ56RD98
|USD
|0.1338
|WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged
|IE000IGMB3E1
|GBP
|0.0594*
|WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD
|IE00BZ56RN96
|USD
|0.0856
|WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged
|IE000LRRPK60
|GBP
|0.0463*
|WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD (Inst)
|IE00030Y2P41
|USD
|26.8226
|WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - USD
|IE00BZ0XVF52
|USD
|1.2227
|WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - USD Hedged
|IE00BFNNN012
|USD
|1.3689
|WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged
|IE00BFNNN236
|EUR
|1.2808*
|WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged
|IE00BFNNN459
|GBP
|1.3311*
|WisdomTree USD Floating Rate Treasury Bond UCITS ETF - USD
|IE00BJFN5P63
|USD
|0.5603
|WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate UCITS ETF - USD
|IE000X9TLGN8
|USD
|0.1963
|WisdomTree UK Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - GBP
|IE0003UH9270
|GBP
|0.1654
|* Amount has been converted to share class currency using the WMR 4pm rate on 20 December.
Enquiries to:
State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited Karen Campion +353 1 776 0406
IQ EQ Fund Management (Ireland) Limited Paul Boland +353 1 697 1684