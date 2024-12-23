WisdomTree Issuer ICAV - Q4 2024 Distributions Announcement

For Immediate Release: 23-Dec-24

WisdomTree Issuer ICAV

Re: Dividend Payment

The Directors of WisdomTree Issuer ICAV (the “Fund”) wish to announce the following dividend(s)

paid by the Fund for the quarter to December 2024.

Announcement Date: 23-Dec-24

Ex-Date: 03-Jan-25

Record Date: 06-Jan-25

Payment Date: 17-Jan-25

Sub-Fund/Share Class ISIN Currency Amount per Share WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF IE00BQQ3Q067 USD 0.0686 WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF IE00BQZJBM26 USD 0.0695 WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF IE00BQZJBQ63 USD 0.1799 WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF IE00BQZJBX31 EUR 0.1255 WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged IE00BVXBH163 USD 0.1116 WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged IE00BYQCZQ89 GBP 0.0807* WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF IE00BQZJC527 EUR 0.1629 WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged IE00BVXC4854 USD 0.3179 WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged IE00BYQCZF74 GBP 0.2058* WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD IE00BZ1GHD37 USD 0.6187 WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR IE00BZ56SY76 EUR 0.0893 WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD IE00BZ56RD98 USD 0.1338 WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged IE000IGMB3E1 GBP 0.0594* WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD IE00BZ56RN96 USD 0.0856 WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged IE000LRRPK60 GBP 0.0463* WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD (Inst) IE00030Y2P41 USD 26.8226 WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - USD IE00BZ0XVF52 USD 1.2227 WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - USD Hedged IE00BFNNN012 USD 1.3689 WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged IE00BFNNN236 EUR 1.2808* WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged IE00BFNNN459 GBP 1.3311* WisdomTree USD Floating Rate Treasury Bond UCITS ETF - USD IE00BJFN5P63 USD 0.5603 WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate UCITS ETF - USD IE000X9TLGN8 USD 0.1963 WisdomTree UK Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - GBP IE0003UH9270 GBP 0.1654 * Amount has been converted to share class currency using the WMR 4pm rate on 20 December.

Enquiries to:

State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited Karen Campion +353 1 776 0406

IQ EQ Fund Management (Ireland) Limited Paul Boland +353 1 697 1684