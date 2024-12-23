US Meniscus Treatment Market to Hit Valuation of US$ 479.38 Million By 2033 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The US meniscus treatment market is projected to hit the market valuation of US$ 479.38 million by 2033 from US$ 237.87 million in 2024 at a CAGR of 8.24% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

The future of the meniscus treatment market in the United States is poised for significant growth, driven by advancements in medical technology, increasing awareness of joint health, and a growing patient base. As of 2023, over 1 million meniscus injuries are diagnosed annually, with a substantial portion requiring medical intervention. The market is expected to benefit from the rising adoption of minimally invasive procedures, such as arthroscopic meniscus repair, which accounted for 500,000 surgeries in 2023. These procedures are becoming the gold standard due to their ability to preserve knee function and reduce recovery times. Additionally, the development of biologic treatments, such as meniscal scaffolds and tissue-engineered implants, is expected to revolutionize the market by offering regenerative solutions for damaged cartilage.

The aging population is a key driver of meniscus treatment market growth, with over 54 million adults aged 65 and older in the US as of 2023. This demographic is particularly susceptible to degenerative meniscus tears, which are expected to increase in prevalence. Simultaneously, the rise in sports participation among younger individuals is contributing to a higher incidence of acute meniscus injuries. For example, 30 million children and adolescents participate in organized sports annually, many of which involve high-impact activities that strain the knee joint. The growing emphasis on maintaining an active lifestyle across all age groups is further fueling demand for effective meniscus treatments.

Technological advancements and improved healthcare infrastructure are also shaping the future of the US meniscus treatment market. In 2023, the US healthcare system saw over 70 million health club memberships, reflecting a societal focus on fitness and wellness. This trend has led to an increase in sports-related injuries, with 2 million sports injuries reported annually. Additionally, the rising adoption of outpatient surgical centers, which performed 60% of meniscus surgeries in 2023, is making treatments more accessible and cost-effective. As insurance coverage expands and innovative products like Smith & Nephew’s Fast-Fix 360 and Arthrex’s Meniscal Cinch II gain traction, the meniscus treatment market is set to experience robust growth, addressing the needs of an increasingly active and aging population.

Key Findings in US Meniscus Treatment Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 479.38 million CAGR 8.24% By Product Type All-inside Meniscal Repair System (47.26%) By Application Radial Tear (27.61%) By Patient Demographics Elderly Population (47.79%) By End Users Hospitals (58.13%) By Payers Private Insurance (62.86%) Top Drivers Increasing sports injuries due to active lifestyles and youth athletic participation growth.

Aging population leading to higher incidence of degenerative meniscal tears requiring treatment.

Technological advancements making meniscus surgeries more effective and minimally invasive. Top Trends Rising adoption of arthroscopic meniscus repair over meniscectomy to preserve knee function.

Development of biologic treatments like meniscal scaffolds and allograft transplantation.

Growth in outpatient surgical centers for cost-effective meniscus procedures. Top Challenges High costs of advanced meniscus treatments limiting accessibility for some patients.

Limited regenerative capacity of meniscal tissue hindering complete recovery.

Risk of postoperative complications leading to patient reluctance for surgical options.

All-Inside Meniscal Repair Systems is Revolutionizing Meniscus Treatment Market with Precision and Efficiency, Set to Control Over 47% Market Share

The all-inside meniscal repair system has gained significant traction in the U.S. market due to its ability to address a wide range of meniscal injuries with remarkable precision and efficiency. With over 800,000 arthroscopic knee surgeries performed annually in the U.S., a majority now incorporate the all-inside technique for meniscal repairs. This system eliminates the need for open incisions, instead enabling repair through small portals, which reduces recovery time and improves surgical outcomes. Cutting-edge devices like the Arthrex FiberStitch and DePuy Synthes TRUESPAN feature pre-loaded implants and advanced suture delivery systems, allowing surgeons to perform repairs on complex tears with enhanced ease and accuracy. Such innovations have contributed to the growing adoption of this technique across surgical centers nationwide.

The demand for all-inside meniscal repair systems in the meniscus treatment market is also driven by the increasing focus on joint preservation, especially among patients under 50 years old, who account for nearly 60% of meniscus surgeries annually. The technique has proven effective in preserving long-term knee functionality, significantly reducing the risk of osteoarthritis development compared to partial meniscectomy procedures. Furthermore, healthcare facilities are adopting these systems due to their cost efficiency, with reduced hospital stays saving up to $1,500 per patient. The minimally invasive nature of the procedure also aligns with the preferences of athletes and physically active individuals, who represent nearly 30% of meniscal tear cases annually in the U.S., as it allows for a quicker return to sports and daily activities.

Radial Tears is A Complex Challenge Driving Innovations in U.S. Meniscus Treatment, to Hold over 27% Market Share

Radial tears dominate the U.S. meniscus treatment market due to their structural complexity and the severe functional impairment they cause. These tears disrupt the circumferential fibers responsible for distributing loads across the knee joint, leading to instability and pain. Recent studies estimate that radial tears are detected in over 1.8 million patients annually in the U.S., with this number rising due to improved diagnostic capabilities. MRI advancements have enabled earlier and more accurate identification of these injuries, with over 40 million MRIs performed each year, a significant portion focusing on knee-related conditions. This has heightened awareness among patients and physicians about the importance of timely intervention to prevent long-term complications, such as osteoarthritis.

The prevalence of radial tears is further driven by lifestyle factors and demographic shifts. High-impact sports like basketball, football, and soccer contribute to nearly 600,000 sports-related meniscal injuries annually, a significant portion of which are radial tears. Additionally, the aging population, which now includes over 56 million individuals aged 65 and above, is more susceptible to degenerative radial tears in the US meniscus treatment market due to the natural weakening of meniscal fibers over time. Obesity—the leading risk factor for knee injuries—affects more than 40 million obese adults in the U.S., further increasing the burden of radial tears. These factors have made radial tear treatment a priority in meniscus repair, with healthcare providers adopting innovative surgical techniques to address their complexity and restore knee function effectively.

Elderly Adults and Meniscus Injuries is the Growing Burden of Degeneration and Aging Joints

Elderly individuals represent the largest demographic requiring meniscus treatment in the U.S., driven by age-related degeneration and cumulative wear on the knee joint. Meniscal tears are diagnosed in over 2 million elderly patients annually, with this group accounting for the majority of degenerative tears seen in clinical settings. As the meniscus loses elasticity and hydration with age, even low-impact activities like walking or bending can cause significant injuries. Coupled with the increasing prevalence of comorbidities such as osteoarthritis, which affects more than 30 million Americans, the elderly population faces a heightened risk of knee pain and reduced mobility.

The dominance of meniscal injuries among seniors is also linked to demographic trends, as the U.S. population aged 65 and older has grown to nearly 60 million in 2023, with many striving to maintain active lifestyles. Among this group, regular physical activity participation has risen, with over 18 million seniors engaging in exercise routines, inadvertently increasing the risk of knee injuries. Furthermore, obesity—a condition that accelerates joint degeneration—affects nearly 15 million elderly Americans, adding to the strain on knee cartilage. With the elderly demographic accounting for over 65% of meniscus repair surgeries annually, healthcare providers are under increasing pressure to offer advanced surgical solutions tailored to this vulnerable population’s specific needs.

Top 6 Players Control Nearly 60% Market Share of the US Meniscus Treatment Market

Smith & Nephew, Stryker, DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Zimmer Biomet, CONMED Corporation, and Double Medical Technology Inc. are top 6 players in the US market. Wherein, Smith & Nephew held over 18.12% market share. Smith & Nephew has established a dominant position in the meniscus treatment market in the United States, driven by a combination of innovative product offerings, strategic acquisitions, and a commitment to advancing surgical techniques. The company's leadership is particularly evident in its development of the NOVOSTITCH™ Meniscal Repair System, which has demonstrated exceptional clinical outcomes for complex meniscal tear patterns. This system has shown a remarkable 91.7% success rate at one-year follow-up and a 0% re-operation rate with 100% meniscal healing at six months in earlier trials. Smith & Nephew's strategic focus on shifting the surgical paradigm from meniscectomy to meniscal repair has been a key factor in its market dominance. By offering advanced repair systems like the NOVOSTITCH PRO and FAST-FIX 360, the company aims to increase the proportion of meniscal tears treated with repair rather than removal, addressing a significant unmet need in the market.

The company's product portfolio in the meniscus treatment market is comprehensive and includes several key offerings that have contributed to its market leadership. The FAST-FIX 360 Meniscal Repair System, with its 20-year history of successful meniscal tear repairs, features a 360° actuation design for precise control and deployment of implants. Building on this success, the FAST-FIX FLEX Meniscal Repair System introduces a surgeon-guided, bendable needle and shaft, enhancing access to all zones of the meniscus and improving procedural efficiency. The acquisition of Ceterix Orthopaedics and its NovoStitch Pro Meniscal Repair System has further expanded Smith & Nephew's capabilities, enabling the repair of complex meniscal tears such as horizontal, radial, and root tears. This comprehensive product line, coupled with the company's commitment to research and development, has solidified Smith & Nephew's position as a market leader, with the company holding over a third of the total global meniscal repair market share in 2022.

U.S. Meniscus Treatment Market Key Players:

Smith & Nephew

DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

ARCURO MEDICAL

Innomed Inc

CONMED Corporation

Arthrex, Inc.

BIOTEK

Double Medical Technology Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Product

All-inside Meniscal Repair System

Inside-out Meniscal Repair System

Outside-in Meniscal Repair System

Meniscal Root Repair System

By Application

Radial Tear

Horizontal Tear

Flap Tear

Complex Tear

Others

By Patient Demographics

Athletes

Elderly Population

General Population

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialized Orthopedic Clinics

Others

By Payer Type

Private Insurance

Government Health Insurance

Out-of-Pocket

