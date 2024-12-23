Virtual Client Computing Software Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 12.1% from 2025 to 2034, to Reach USD 57.55 Billion by 2034 | PMR

NeW York, USA, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

The market for virtual client computing software market is poised to register robust growth. The virtual client computing software market size was valued at USD 18.48 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 57.55 billion by 2034. It is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 12.1% from 2025 to 2034.

Market Introduction

Virtual client computing (VCC) software, also known as endpoint virtualization, is a model that provides users with access to their desktops and applications from any device with an internet connection. It supports remote work by enabling users to run applications without installing them on their local devices. With VCC software, IT departments can manage client devices from a single location. Also, it reduces downtime by facilitating scheduled updates and software modifications. Besides, VCC software makes it easier for employees to communicate with each other.

Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size Value in 2024 USD 18.48 billion Market Size Value in 2025 USD 20.65 billion Revenue Forecast by 2034 USD 57.55 billion CAGR 12.1% from 2025 to 2034 Base Year 2024 Historical Data 2020–2023 Forecast Period 2025–2034

Market Key Players

The competitive landscape of the market is characterized by the presence of both established players and new entrants. The top market participants focus on product innovation, improving scalability, security, and flexibility to meet market demand. A few of the top virtual client computing software market key players are:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Dell Inc.

Nutanix

Broadcom

Microsoft

Cloud Software Group, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

NVIDIA CORPORATION

Hitachi, Ltd.

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Digital Workplace: Organizations worldwide are increasingly adopting remote and hybrid work models, emphasizing the need for secure, flexible, and easily manageable IT environments that VCC software provides. Thus, the growing demand for digital workplaces is a major driver of the virtual client computing software market expansion.

Rising Data Theft and Loss: With cyberattacks becoming more common and sophisticated, organizations require robust safety measures for securing sensitive information, especially in hybrid and remote work environments. VCC software enables businesses to minimize the risk of breaches by enforcing stringent security protocols and securing access to centralized resources.

Opportunities:

Growing Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions: In recent years, there has been a growing shift towards cloud-based solutions owing to their various benefits, such as increased scalability, improved accessibility, and enhanced collaboration capabilities. This rising adoption of cloud-based solutions is anticipated to provide significant virtual client computing software market opportunities during the forecast period.

Regional Overview

North America: North America led the virtual client computing software market in 2024. The regional market dominance is primarily fueled by the presence of a highly developed IT infrastructure and several large enterprises prioritizing digital transformation and innovation. Besides, the rise of hybrid and cloud work models has further increased the need for scalable and secure virtual workplace solutions.

Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific virtual client computing software market is anticipated to register the fastest growth from 2025 to 2034, driven by the rising adoption of digital transformation strategies across various industries, such as financial services and manufacturing. Also, the increased demand for flexible and scalable IT solutions is fueling the need for virtual client computing solutions.





Market Segmentation

By Component Outlook

Solution Terminal Service VUS VDI Others

Service Integration & Deployment Support & Maintenance Training & Consulting



By Deployment Outlook

Hosted

On-premise

By Enterprise Size Outlook

Large Enterprises

Small Enterprises

By End Use Outlook

BFSI

Retail

Government

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



