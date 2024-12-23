Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

 | Source: Tryg A/S Tryg A/S

 

On 04 December 2024, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that the Board of Directors had decided to initiate a share buyback programme of up to DKK 2.0 billion. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 30 June 2025.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 16 December 2024 to 20 December 2024:

 Number
of shares		Avg. purchase
price, DKK		Transaction value, DKK
16 December 2024 135,000  153.77  20,758,950
17 December 2024 145,000  151.98  22,037,100
18 December 2024 145,000  150.77  21,861,650
19 December 2024 145,000  149.44  21,668,800
20 December 2024 150,000  148.82  22,323,000
Accumulated for the period720,000-108,649,500
Accumulated under the programme1,705,000-263,205,250


Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 2,827,443 treasury shares corresponding to 0.459% of the total share capital.

Attachment


Attachments

Weekly report on share buyback programme 16 December - 20 December 2024