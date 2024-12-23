On 04 December 2024, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that the Board of Directors had decided to initiate a share buyback programme of up to DKK 2.0 billion. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 30 June 2025.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 16 December 2024 to 20 December 2024:

Number

of shares Avg. purchase

price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 16 December 2024 135,000 153.77 20,758,950 17 December 2024 145,000 151.98 22,037,100 18 December 2024 145,000 150.77 21,861,650 19 December 2024 145,000 149.44 21,668,800 20 December 2024 150,000 148.82 22,323,000 Accumulated for the period 720,000 - 108,649,500 Accumulated under the programme 1,705,000 - 263,205,250



Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 2,827,443 treasury shares corresponding to 0.459% of the total share capital.

