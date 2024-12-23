Heat Pump Market Projected To Reach USD 147.29 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2024 to 2032 | Introspective Market Research

United Kingdom, Birmingham, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Heat Pump market is growing due to several factors such as the Increasing Integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) And Other Innovative Technologies. The partnership between Lennox and Service Titan presents an important opportunity for the heat pump market by participating in advanced field service management (FSM) abilities. This collaboration enhances working efficiency, streamlines customer service, and supports the growing claim for energy-efficient heating solutions, fostering broader adoption of heat pump technology.

Introspective Market Research is thrilled to announce the release of its newest report, "Heat Pump Market" This comprehensive analysis reveals that the global Heat Pump Market, valued at USD 64.02 Billion in 2023, is on a trajectory of significant growth, projected to reach USD 147.29 Billion by 2032. This upward momentum corresponds to a robust CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.

Heat pumps are very effective at using energy because they transmit heat instead of making it, providing a sustainable option for traditional heating and cooling devices. They function with a cooling mediator cycle like refrigerators and air conditioners. A heat pump takes low-quality heat from sources like air, water, or geothermal energy, increases it, and moves it to a specific place. In winter, they transfer heat from the cold outside to heat a room, and in summer, they switch the process to cool internal spaces. Measured by a coefficient of performance (COP), this effectiveness usually produces heat output that is several times greater than the electricity consumed, with contemporary heat pumps reaching COP values of around four.

Heat pumps are divided into categories including those for heating-only, heating and cooling, integrated systems, and water heaters, suitable for both residential and industrial use. For heating and cooling spaces, forced air or hydronic systems are commonly found in residential settings. When paired with top-notch insulation, they greatly cut down on energy usage. Industrial heat pumps have a wide range of uses in industries such as food processing, textiles, chemicals, paper, and metals. In the food sector, they help with tasks such as beer production and dairy item processing, while in the chemical field, they support increasing salt solution strength and treating wastewater.

Heat pumps help the paper industry achieve sustainability goals by reducing carbon emissions. It has essential functions in the automotive, textile, and metal industries for drying, molding, and electroplating. Hybrid setups, like combining with gas systems, increase flexibility. Innovations such as rotational heat pumps cater to intricate industrial requirements by offering heating and cooling simultaneously, maximizing the utilization of waste heat. These systems are essential for decreasing energy usage, operating expenses, and carbon footprints, showcasing their importance in promoting sustainability in various scenarios.

Key Industry Insights

Heat Pump Technology Contributes Significantly to Reducing the Carbon Footprint

The main reason for the increasing use of heat pump technology is its inspiring energy competence and positive impact on the environment. Instead of fossil fuels like natural gas or oil, heat pumps use electricity instead of creating heat. This new method allows heat pumps to function much more efficiently, with certain models producing three times the amount of heating or cooling energy compared to the electricity they use. The rising global focus on cutting carbon emissions and addressing climate change highlights the consequence of heat pumps. Heat pumps play a crucial role in achieving sustainability goals by reducing the need for fossil fuels, thus dropping greenhouse gas emissions.

With the shift of the electricity grid to cleaner and renewable energy sources, the environmental advantages of heat pumps are increased. Using renewable energy sources like solar and wind power along with heat pumps surges their environmental sociability, greatly decreasing the carbon emissions of heating and cooling systems. Even though they may be more expensive to install open, heat pumps eventually save money in the long run because they are more energy efficient. Heat pumps are popular in residential, commercial, and industrial settings because they can provide both heating and cooling, making them versatile and appealing. All of these factors together contribute to the growing popularity of heat pump technology in the market.

Broader Appeal and Efficiency

The main reason behind the growth of the heat pump industry is its higher efficiency, affordability, and environmental benefits over traditional fossil fuel heating systems. Geothermal heat pumps with high efficiency, especially those that are ENERGY STAR-certified, use 61% less energy compared to standard systems. Their capacity to manage humidity, along with their durability and dependability, makes them appropriate for a variety of residential and commercial uses. Heat pumps have a variety of uses, including not just heating and cooling but also drying clothes, heating pools, and providing hot water. This flexibility increases their attractiveness in the market.

Integrating heat pumps with solar thermal systems provides an eco-friendly option for traditional electric or gas water heaters, enhancing their appeal in the market. Heat pumps offer a more efficient alternative to pool heating by extracting heat from the air nearby, ultimately cutting down on energy usage in comparison to electric or gas heaters. Another important factor is the worldwide shift to renewable energy sources to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. By supporting the decreasing dependence on fossil fuels and promoting energy efficiency, heat pumps are in line with worldwide efforts, resulting in their increasing use in various settings like homes, schools, hospitals, and other facilities.

Global Focus on Electrification

Industries worldwide are increasingly adopting electrification of their processes to decrease carbon emissions and enhance energy efficiency. In this transition, industrial heat pumps are becoming a key player by providing an effective, clean option for supplying process heat. These technologies are in line with the worldwide push to decarbonize energy systems and reach net-zero goals, making them especially appealing to industries with high heat requirements. Their capacity to use electricity to produce heat at achievable temperatures, while decreasing dependence on fossil fuels, positions them as a key element in the shift to clean energy.

Their ability to be used across different industries is a key factor, as heat pumps can be incorporated into a variety of industrial processes with minimal changes to current infrastructure. This adaptability increases their attractiveness for sectors such as food processing, textiles, and automotive manufacturing, which require eco-friendly heat solutions. Improvements in heat pump technology and supportive energy policies are reducing obstacles to implementation. Industrial heat pumps provide a way for industries to achieve operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness while also contributing to climate goals by saving energy and reducing CO2 emissions, making them key tools in global electrification strategies.

How does the integration of IoT and advanced technologies create opportunities?

The current worldwide emphasis on electrification and the shift towards eco-friendly energy systems offer a major chance for the heat pump industry. As countries work towards cutting carbon emissions and reaching climate goals, heat pumps, especially those combined with Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, are becoming a crucial answer for efficient heating and cooling. These systems use cutting-edge sensors, real-time data analysis, and connectivity to improve efficiency, increase user convenience, and encourage energy savings.

Heat pumps with IoT capabilities are developed to collect information on environmental factors, energy usage, and user actions. Shifting heating and cooling performs according to weather forecasts, occupancy trends, and fluctuating energy costs. By maximizing energy efficiency, these systems help decrease energy usage and working expenses and decrease carbon emissions. This level of efficiency is in line with global efforts to switch from traditional heating systems reliant on fossil fuels to those powered by renewable energy sources.

The appeal of IoT-equipped heat pumps is increased by their capacity to offer remote monitoring and control. Users can control temperature settings, track energy consumption, and confirm actual operations remotely via mobile apps and web edges. The use of data-driven insights enables active maintenance by spotting potential issues early, eventually falling downtime. This prolongs the life of heat pump systems and reduces maintenance expenses.

With global savings in electrification and the integration of renewable energy sources, the demand for smart, IoT-enabled heat pumps is expected to surge. Their serious role in transitioning to a greener future is highlighted by their capacity to offer sustainable, inexpensive, and easy-to-use heating and cooling solutions, showing great potential for expanding their market.

How is the high installation cost of heat pumps a challenge?

The considerable expense of fitting heat pumps poses a major problem to their extensive use, which could hinder the government's climate goals. The average installation cost for a new heat pump in 2023, was $16,025, covering both ducted heat pumps and ductless mini-splits. The price is mostly influenced by the size of the unit, the type of system selected, and the climate of the area. The size of the heat pump is one of the main reasons for the expensive cost. Larger units, which are made for larger homes or to manage both heating and cooling needs, are generally pricier. The efficiency of the unit is also influenced by its Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER) rating. Higher SEER ratings result in increased energy efficiency and higher initial expenses. One unit with a SEER rating of 20 will be more expensive than one with a rating of 14.

Another crucial element is the climate where the heat pump is placed. In colder areas, it may be necessary to use more efficient heat pumps or hybrid systems with a furnace. These systems, essential for keeping warm in severe winters, have increased costs for both units and installations. The state and standard of current ductwork can impact both the cost of installation and the efficiency of the entire system. The financial challenges associated with heat pumps can make them a less feasible choice for numerous homeowners, even though they offer long-lasting energy efficiency advantages. Substantial initial expenses pose a significant obstacle to satisfying the increasing need for eco-friendly home heating options.

Key Manufacturers

Market key players and organizations within a specific industry or market that significantly influence its dynamics.

Efficiency Maine (US)

Lennox International Inc. (US)

Rheem Manufacturing Co. (US)

United Technologies Corp (US)

Carrier (US)

Trane (US)

Lennox (United States)

Emerson Climate Technologies (US)

NIBE Group (Sweden)

Stiebel Eltron GmbH & Co. KG (De) (Germany)

Viessmann Werke GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Atlantic Gruop(France)

Wolf Gmbh (Ariston Group) (Italy)

Ingersoll-Rand Plc (Ireland)

Glen Dimplex Group (Ireland)

Johnson Controls International Plc (Ireland)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

NIBE (Sweden)

Danfoss AS (Denmark)

Midea Group (China)

Gree Electric Appliances (China)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

Daikin Industries Ltd (Japan)

Flamingo Heat Pumps (Flamingo Chillers) (India), and Other Active Players.





Recent Industry Development

In June 2024, Bosch Home Comfort, a leading U.S.-based company, introduced two innovative water source pumps designed for residential and commercial use. The pumps, ranging from ½ to 6 tons, delivered impressive performance with a coefficient of up to 4.9, offering energy-efficient solutions to customers.

In March 2024, Panasonic Corporation, headquartered in Japan, introduced three new models of commercial air-to-water heat pumps designed for multi-dwelling units, stores, and offices. These models launched with environmentally friendly natural refrigerants, aimed to enhance energy efficiency and sustainability. The new heat pumps were developed to meet the growing demand for eco-conscious solutions in commercial heating, contributing to Panasonic’s commitment to reducing environmental impact while providing advanced climate control solutions.

In February 2024, Lennox, a leader in innovative climate solutions within the HVACR industry, announced a partnership with ServiceTitan, a premier software platform for trades. The collaboration designated ServiceTitan as the exclusive Field Service Management (FSM) provider for Lennox Residential HVAC. This strategic agreement granted both companies access to a comprehensive suite of functionalities, enhancing operational efficiency and improving the customer experience for their mutual clients.

Key Segment of Market Report:

By Type

Throughout the forecast period, the Air-To-Water Heat Pump segment is predicted to lead the market due to its energy effectiveness, adaptability, and growing need for supportable HVAC solutions. Air-source heat pumps (ASHPs) deliver an efficient way to heat and cool by relocating heat in its place of producing it from fuel. Current technological improvements have increased their efficiency, allowing them to be effective even in areas with below-freezing temperatures. In colder areas such as the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, air-source heat pumps show prominent annual savings, cutting energy usage by up to 3,000 kWh ($459) versus electric heating and 6,200 kWh ($948) versus oil heating systems.

Air-to-water heat pumps offer the advantage of being able to supply both heating and hot water. Innovative heat pumps and inverter technologies offer the best energy efficiency, making them an attractive choice for residential and commercial use. These systems utilize air as a sustainable energy source, providing an eco-friendly option to conventional heating systems like boilers and electric resistance heating. For instance, the Q-ton air-to-water heat pump water heater designed for commercial purposes is a progressive system that can produce hot water at temperatures 90℃, even when the outdoor temperature drops as low as -25℃.

With energy costs growing and environmental reservations increasing, the air-to-water heat pump sector is prominent for its ability to lower energy usage and greenhouse gas making as energy efficiency gains position. Air-to-water heat pumps are expected to grow and remain important in the HVAC market in the coming forecast period, thanks to cost savings and environmental sustainability benefits.

By Rated Capacity

The 10-20 kW sector of the heat pump industry dominated with a significant 8.7% market share due to its ability to efficiently heat spaces ranging from small to medium sizes. These heat pumps, which come in air-source, ground-source (geothermal), and water-source models, effectively take heat from outside and bring it inside to keep the indoors warm in colder seasons. This range of capacity is perfect for a variety of uses, such as homes, hotels, pools, factories, eateries, and schools, and is a favored option in different fields.

Heat pumps in the 10-20 kW range are recognized for their excellent efficiency, quiet performance, and eco-friendly characteristics. They provide various hydraulic choices and communication protocols that boost their flexibility and efficiency. The increasing need for eco-friendly, efficient heating options in homes and businesses has contributed to the expansion of this market segment.

An important instance of this category is the Thermo Wise DKRS-200SN4-M2 heat pump, designed to meet the increased need for hot water in places such as schools, prisons, and hotels. This model can handle temperatures as high as 65°C, making it ideal for places that need steady hot water. The popularity of the 10-20 kW segment is due to its capacity to cater to various heating requirements of many different buildings, while also prioritizing energy efficiency and minimal environmental harm.

By Region:

The Asia Pacific region has a large number of highly skilled workforces who are accessible at an inexpensive price. The growing trend in this area of moving industrial services to up-and-coming economies like China and India is expected to positively affect market growth shortly. Energy-saving technologies are expected to be generally accepted in nations such as China, Japan, Indonesia, and India.

China is a leading market for heat pumps due to the government's efforts to encourage energy-efficient infrastructure. The vast geographical range of the country is split into five different climate zones, each with specific thermal design needs, providing a variety of options for customized heating solutions.

Heat pumps in Japan are popular in residential and commercial sectors, with many industries using these systems. This trend began many years ago and has been sped up by energy conservation requirements from the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy, to significantly lower energy use by 2030.

Comprehensive Offerings:

Historical Market Size and Competitive Analysis (2017–2023): Detailed assessment of market size and competitive landscape over the past years.

Detailed assessment of market size and competitive landscape over the past years. Historical Pricing Trends and Regional Price Curve (2017–2023): Analysis of historical pricing data and price trends across different regions.

Analysis of historical pricing data and price trends across different regions. Market Size, Share, and Forecast by Segment (2024–2032): Projections and detailed insights into market size, share, and future growth by segment.

Projections and detailed insights into market size, share, and future growth by segment. Market Dynamics: In-depth analysis of growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and key trends, with a focus on regional variations.

In-depth analysis of growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and key trends, with a focus on regional variations. Market Trend Analysis: Evaluation of emerging trends that are shaping the market landscape.

Evaluation of emerging trends that are shaping the market landscape. Import and Export Analysis: Examination of trade patterns and their impact on market dynamics.

Examination of trade patterns and their impact on market dynamics. Market Segmentation: Comprehensive analysis of market segments and sub-segments, with a regional breakdown.

Comprehensive analysis of market segments and sub-segments, with a regional breakdown. Competitive Landscape: Strategic profiles of key players across regions, including competitive benchmarking.

Strategic profiles of key players across regions, including competitive benchmarking. PESTLE Analysis: Evaluation of the market through Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Legal, and Environmental factors.

Evaluation of the market through Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Legal, and Environmental factors. PORTER’s Five Forces Analysis: Assessment of competitive forces influencing the market.

Assessment of competitive forces influencing the market. Industry Value Chain Analysis: Examination of the value chain to identify key stages and contributors.

Examination of the value chain to identify key stages and contributors. Legal and Regulatory Environment by Region: Analysis of the legal landscape and its implications for business operations.

Analysis of the legal landscape and its implications for business operations. Strategic Opportunities and SWOT Analysis: Identification of lucrative business opportunities, coupled with a SWOT analysis.

Identification of lucrative business opportunities, coupled with a SWOT analysis. Conclusion and Strategic Recommendations: Final insights and actionable recommendations for stakeholders.

