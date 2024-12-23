Rubicon Organics Announces Promotion of Melanie Ramsey to Chief Operating Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”), a licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling organic certified and premium cannabis, is pleased to announce the promotion of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) to Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Appointment of Chief Operating Officer

The Company is pleased to announce the promotion of Melanie Ramsey to COO effective January 1, 2025. This promotion reflects her exceptional leadership, dedication, and contributions to the growth and success of the Company. Since joining Rubicon Organics in 2018, Ms. Ramsey has been instrumental in building our premium house of brands and product innovation. She played a pivotal role in aligning commercial strategies with operational excellence, which has significantly enhanced the Company’s performance and competitive position as well as driving several of our strategic initiatives for growth.

In her new role as COO, Ms. Ramsey will oversee the Company’s day-to-day operations and continue to execute on its strategic growth initiatives, ensuring operational efficiency and scalability as the Company enters its next phase of development.

Margaret Brodie, Chief Executive Officer of Rubicon Organics, stated: “We are thrilled to promote Melanie Ramsey to Chief Operating Officer. Over the past six years, she has demonstrated unwavering commitment and has been a driving force behind our commercial and operational success. Mel’s proven leadership and deep understanding of our business make her uniquely suited to transition to this critical role as we continue to grow and deliver value to our shareholders.”

Melanie Ramsey commented: “I am honored to take on this new role and grateful for the trust and support of our leadership team and Board. I look forward to building on the strong foundation we have established and leading our operations as we continue to execute our strategic priorities and achieve sustainable growth.”

About Melanie Ramsey

With over 25 years of global experience, Ms. Ramsey has held senior leadership roles at renowned companies, including Diageo, Beiersdorf, and now Rubicon Organics. She has driven success across commercial and operational functions, consistently delivering growth, operational excellence, and strategic transformation in diverse markets and industries worldwide.

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics Inc. is the global brand leader in premium organic cannabis products. The Company is vertically integrated through its wholly owned subsidiary Rubicon Holdings Corp, a licensed producer. Rubicon Organics is focused on achieving industry leading profitability through its premium cannabis flower, product innovation and brand portfolio management, including three flagship brands: its super-premium brand Simply Bare™ Organic, its premium brand 1964 Supply Co.™, its cannabis wellness brand Wildflower™ in addition to the Company’s mainstream brand Homestead Cannabis Supply™.

The Company ensures the quality of its supply chain by cultivating, processing, branding and selling organic certified, sustainably produced, super-premium cannabis products from its state-of-the-art glass roofed facility located in Delta, BC, Canada.

