TeraWulf to Deliver over 70 MW of Data Center Infrastructure for G42’s US Operations

Core42, a Subsidiary of G42, will utilize the facility to expand its industry-leading AI Infrastructure offerings tailored to US customers

Strategic Expansion of TeraWulf’s Platform into AI-Driven HPC Hosting, Complementing Profitable Bitcoin Mining Operations

EASTON, Md., Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeraWulf Inc. (Nasdaq: WULF) (“TeraWulf” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of vertically integrated, next-generation digital infrastructure powered by predominantly zero-carbon energy, today announced the signing of long-term data center lease agreements with Core42, a G42 company specializing in sovereign cloud, AI infrastructure, and digital services.

Under the data center lease agreements, TeraWulf will deliver over 70 megawatts (MW)1 of turn-key data center infrastructure to host Core42’s deployment at the Lake Mariner facility in Upstate New York. The infrastructure will be released for production in phases between Q1 and Q3 2025.

TeraWulf will customize the data halls to support Core42’s GPU clusters, which will feature state-of-the-art Dell Integrated Rack Scalable Solutions, the Dell IR5000. These integrated racks include direct liquid cooled Dell PowerEdge XE9680L GPU servers and will come online in phases.

The data center leases reflect TeraWulf’s strategic extension into AI-driven computing, complementing its profitable Bitcoin mining operations and aligning with the Company’s mission to leverage scalable, sustainable energy to power the digital economy.

Leadership Commentary

“Our strategic relationship with G42, and most specifically with Core42, positions TeraWulf at the intersection of two of today’s most transformative computational networks: AI compute and Bitcoin mining,” said Paul Prager, Chief Executive Officer of TeraWulf. “The surging demand for scalable, energy-efficient infrastructure presents a tremendous opportunity. Our ability to rapidly deliver customized, predominantly zero-carbon-powered solutions solidifies our position as a leader in the digital infrastructure space. This agreement not only diversifies our revenue streams but also significantly enhances our long-term earnings potential.”

Nazar Khan, Chief Technology Officer of TeraWulf, emphasized the strength of the collaboration by remarking, “Core42’s entrepreneurial vision and impressive growth trajectory make them an exceptional partner. Together, we are uniquely equipped to meet the growing demand for AI-driven computing solutions.”

“TeraWulf’s Lake Mariner facility represents an ideal match for Core42’s expanding next-generation digital infrastructure in North America,” said Edmondo Orlotti, Chief Growth Officer of Core42. “The facility’s access to predominantly zero-carbon power, combined with TeraWulf’s demonstrated ability to rapidly deploy customized data center solutions, aligns perfectly with our commitment to sustainable, high-performance AI compute infrastructure.”

Arthur Lewis, President of the Infrastructure Solutions Group at Dell Technologies commented: “Dell Technologies is committed to empowering organizations of all types with tools like the Dell AI Factory to thrive in a data-driven world. With TeraWulf and Core42, we’re delivering industry-leading, liquid-cooled server solutions that enable scalable, sustainable data center infrastructure, accelerating AI innovation across industries.”

Financial Highlights

The data center leases include two five-year renewal options, providing a long-term, stable, high-margin revenue stream for TeraWulf. Additionally, the data center lease agreements include provisions for expanding near-term hosting capacity for Core42 by an additional 135 MW gross, which is equivalent to 108 MW of critical IT load, underscoring the potential for future scalability and revenue growth.

Advisors

TeraWulf is being advised by JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley as financial advisors and Milbank LLP and Stutzman, Bromberg, Esserman & Plifka, P.C. as legal advisors.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf develops, owns, and operates environmentally sustainable, next-generation data center infrastructure in the United States, specifically designed for Bitcoin mining and hosting HPC workloads. Led by a team of seasoned energy entrepreneurs, the Company owns and operates the Lake Mariner facility situated on the expansive site of a now retired coal plant in Western New York. Currently, TeraWulf generates revenue primarily through Bitcoin mining, leveraging predominantly zero-carbon energy sources, including hydroelectric and nuclear power. Committed to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles that align with its business objectives, TeraWulf aims to deliver industry-leading economics in mining and data center operations at an industrial scale.

About Core42

Core42, a G42 company, empowers individuals, enterprises, and nations to unlock the full potential of AI through its comprehensive enablement capabilities. As a leading provider of sovereign cloud, AI infrastructure, and services, our mission is to accelerate the achievements of others and help them reach their most ambitious goals.

To learn more, please visit www.core42.ai and follow Core42 LinkedIn, Core42 Instagram, Core42 X.

About G42

G42 is a global leader in creating visionary artificial intelligence capabilities for a better tomorrow. Born in Abu Dhabi and operating around the world, G42 champions AI as a powerful force for good. Its people are constantly reimagining what technology can do, applying advanced thinking and innovation to accelerate progress and tackle society’s most pressing problems.

G42 is joining forces with nations, corporations and individuals to create the infrastructure for tomorrow’s world. From molecular biology to space exploration and everything in between, G42 realizes exponential possibilities, today.

For further information visit www.g42.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

1 Represents gross capacity. Critical IT capacity is as follows: 2 MW for the Wulf Den, 16 MW for CB-1, and 42 MW for CB-2.