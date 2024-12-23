Wheat Starch Derivative Market to Surpass US$ 5.71 Billion, Expanding at 3.68 % CAGR by 2034: Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville, MD, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As analyzed in the newly published report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global wheat starch derivatives market is estimated to reach US$ 3.68 billion in 2024. The market is projected to advance at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2024 and 2034.

In an increasingly competitive industry, suppliers of derivatives made from wheat are using several techniques to increase their global sales. Several companies are focusing on product innovation and creating novel formulations that are suited to certain market demands. This methodology has resulted in improved features and broader applications in industries, including food, medicine, and cosmetics. Sustainability has emerged as a crucial distinction, with suppliers emphasizing how environmentally beneficial their goods are in comparison to manufactured substitutes. To appeal to clients, who care about the environment, some are making investments in greener production methods and gaining the necessary certifications.

New market sectors are created by the growing innovative applications of wheat starch derivatives, which are aided by end users and research institutes. To reach new markets, more suppliers are also increasing their worldwide footprint through distribution partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions. Several businesses are also using e-Commerce platforms and digital marketing to increase exposure and expedite the purchase process. In the market for wheat starch derivatives, providers are building brand loyalty and bolstering client connections by providing technical assistance and tailored solutions.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10428







Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global wheat starch derivative market is forecasted to make a revenue of around US$ 5.71 billion by 2034.

by 2034. The market in the United States is forecasted to advance at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2024 and 2034, with a projected share of 45.6% of the North American market by the end of 2034.

between 2024 and 2034, with a projected share of of the North American market by the end of 2034. The East Asia market is evaluated to reach a valuation of US$ 1.32 billion by 2034.

by 2034. The market in South Korea in East Asia is approximated to hold a share of 23.1% by 2034.

by 2034. Among all the types of wheat starch derivatives available in the market, the demand for glucose syrups is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2024 and 2034.

“With the qualities of enhancing water purification efficiency and providing a renewable alternative, wheat starch derivative popularity is increasing worldwide,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Wheat Starch Derivative Market

Key players in the wheat starch derivative market are Roquette Frères, Chichest Glucose, Etea S.r.l, Agrana, Inter Starch, Meelunie B.V., Ettlinger Corporation, Pearson Sales Company, Viresol, Agridient B.V., Helios Kemostik, d.o.o., JP & SB International, Maroquin Organic International.

Extensive R&D Activities for Identifying Use of Wheat Starch Derivatives Generating Prospects for Market Players

Scholars are now investigating inventive approaches to broaden the scope of consumption for wheat starch derivatives in several industries. Research in the biomedical sector is focusing on creating biocompatible scaffolds for tissue engineering and sophisticated drug delivery systems utilizing modified wheat starch. Scientists studying the environment are looking at how derivatives of wheat starch are used to make sustainable packaging materials and high-performing biodegradable polymers. These initiatives try to address the rising concerns about sustainability and plastic pollution.

Research is conducted in the energy industry to use derivatives of wheat starch to produce biofuels and as parts of next-generation battery technology. This helps in the creation of more environment-friendly energy options.

Researchers in nanotechnology are investigating the potential use of wheat starch nanoparticles in smart fabrics, targeted medicine administration, and enhanced sensing technologies. These nanoparticles' special qualities have the potential to transform several industries. Scientists studying agriculture are also looking at using derivatives of wheat starch as environmentally benign soil conditioners and insecticides, which lessen the negative effects of current agricultural methods on the environment.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10428



Wheat Starch Derivative Industry News:

In October 2022, Grain Processing Corp. (GPC) launched Fybrin RS, a maize-based resistant starch that enhances fiber content in food compositions. It has a smooth texture, minimal water retention, and a neutral flavor, making it suitable for pasta, baked goods, and other applications. Fybrin RS improves good digestion through large intestine fermentation.

Tate & Lyle teamed up with IMCD in Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, and other countries in September 2023. Estonia is expanding its ingredient offerings. This partnership will allow Tate & Lyle to expand. The Baltic area and Finland, thus extending the geographic reach of the food textures' component of the market.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the wheat starch derivative market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (maltodextrin, glucose syrups, fructose, isoglucose, dextrose), application (food & beverages, pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals, animal feed & pet food, other industrial applications), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:

Roasted Wheat Market: Size is estimated at US$ 541.3 million in 2024 and is forecast to expand at a steady CAGR of 5.4% to reach a valuation of US$ 912.3 million by 2034-end.

Roasted Corn Market: Size is estimated at US$ 3.32 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 5.47 billion by 2034-end, expanding at a steady CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2034.

Milk & Cream Manufacturing Market: Size is currently valued at US$ 923.95 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% to reach US$ 1,543.94 billion by 2034.

Add-Back Flavours Market: Size is valued at US$ 1,503.4 million by 2024 and has been forecasted to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 4.4% to reach US$ 2,312.5 million by 2034. Liquid Add-Back Flavours will be worth around US$ 983.2 million in 2024 and account for a 65.4% share of the global market.

Protein Glue Market: Size is valued at US$ 2,411.5 million by 2024 and has been forecasted to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 6.5% to reach US$ 4,526.7 million by 2034.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.

With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay competitive.

Contact:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

