Saputo Inc. Announces a Change in Senior Management

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. (TSX: SAP) (Saputo or the Company) announced today that Frank Guido will step down from his role as COO, Saputo Inc., effective immediately, for personal reasons. In addition to his current responsibilities, Carl Colizza, President and CEO, will assume the duties of COO, Saputo Inc., by interim.

The Company would like to thank Mr. Guido for his commitment and dedication throughout his years of service and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

