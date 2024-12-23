Scatec awarded 288 MW Solar PV in government tender in South Africa

Oslo, 23 December 2024: Scatec ASA, a leading renewable energy company, has been awarded preferred bidder status for a 288 MW solar project in the seventh round of the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REIPPPP). The projects will deliver much needed energy under a 20-year PPA once fully operational.

According to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, commercial close for the REIPPPP Bid Window 7 is expected in the second half of 2025.

“This marks another significant achievement for Scatec in South Africa and for the renewable energy transition in the country. Today’s award reaffirms our standing as a leading renewable energy player in South Africa. We applaud the South African government’s commitment and dedication to the renewable energy procurement programmes,” says Scatec CEO Terje Pilskog.

Scatec will own 50.9% of the equity in the projects and will provide engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, as well as operations & maintenance (O&M), and asset management (AM) services to the projects.



