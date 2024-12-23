PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

23 December 2024
PayPoint plc ("the Company")
Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
(together “PDMRs”)
The PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan
This announcement includes details in respect of the monthly acquisition of Partnership Shares and award of Matching Shares under the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (“SIP”) made on 20 December 2024 in respect of those PDMRs who are participants in the SIP, as set out below, including the following Executive Directors:
|PDMR
|Partnership Shares Purchased
Award Date: 20/12/2024
Purchase Price: £7.62
|Matching
Shares
Award Date: 20/12/2024
Price: Nil
|Nicholas Wiles
|16
|16
|Rob Harding
|16
|16
The Notification of Dealing Forms can be found below.
This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
ENQUIRIES:
PayPoint plc
Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7542 031173
Steve O'Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director
+44 (0)7919 488066
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
http://corporate.paypoint.com/
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|PayPoint plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence
ISIN: GB00B02QND93
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Shares purchased pursuant to the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1.
|£7.62
|16
|2.
|£7.62
|16
|3.
|£7.62
|16
|4.
|£7.62
|16
|5.
|£7.62
|16
|6.
|£7.62
|16
|7.
|£7.62
|17
|8.
|£7.62
|17
|9.
|£7.62
|17
|10.
|£7.62
|16
|11.
|£7.62
|16
|12.
|£7.62
|13
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
|Aggregate Volume(s)
|Aggregate Price(s)
|Aggregate Total
|1.
|16
|£7.62
|£122.08
|2.
|16
|£7.62
|£122.08
|3.
|16
|£7.62
|£122.08
|4.
|16
|£7.62
|£122.08
|5.
|16
|£7.62
|£122.08
|6.
|16
|£7.62
|£122.08
|7.
|17
|£7.62
|£129.7
|8.
|17
|£7.62
|£129.7
|9.
|17
|£7.62
|£129.7
|10.
|16
|£7.62
|£122.08
|11.
|16
|£7.62
|£122.08
|12.
|13
|£7.62
|£99.19
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|20 December 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XLON
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|PayPoint Plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence
ISIN: GB00B02QND93
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Matching shares issued pursuant to the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1.
|Nil
|16
|2.
|Nil
|16
|3.
|Nil
|16
|4.
|Nil
|16
|5.
|Nil
|16
|6.
|Nil
|16
|7.
|Nil
|17
|8.
|Nil
|17
|9.
|Nil
|17
|10.
|Nil
|16
|11.
|Nil
|16
|12.
|Nil
|13
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
|Aggregate Volume(s)
|Aggregate Price(s)
|Aggregate Total
|1.
|16
|Nil
|16
|2.
|16
|Nil
|16
|3.
|16
|Nil
|16
|4.
|16
|Nil
|16
|5.
|16
|Nil
|16
|6.
|16
|Nil
|16
|7.
|17
|Nil
|17
|8.
|17
|Nil
|17
|9.
|17
|Nil
|17
|10.
|16
|Nil
|16
|11.
|16
|Nil
|16
|12.
|13
|Nil
|13
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|20 December 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of a trading venue