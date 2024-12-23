Silicone-Free Emulsifiers Market is Projected to Reach US$ 1,200.8 Million at a CAGR of 5.6% by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD , Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Silicone-Free Emulsifiers Market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 695.3 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period of (2024 to 2034).

The market for non-silicone-based emulsifiers is growing very strongly due to increased consumer demand for natural and sustainable products across personal care, food, and industrial sectors. Emulsifiers derived from plant-based or bio-based raw materials provide environmentally friendly substitutes for conventional silicone-based materials and mirror the world shift toward clean-label and environmentally responsible formulations.



Under personal care, the clean beauty movement has fuelled the growing use of silicone-free emulsifiers in pursuit of a product that works well without damage to skin. Technological advances have enabled the development of high-performance silicone-free emulsifiers meeting regulatory requirements, hence increasing their adoption.

With respect to environmental concerns, regulatory bodies are increasingly putting tight policies on the use of silicone; thus, companies are investing in research and development to come up with innovative products and diversify their portfolio of silicone-free offerings. This trend will continue and make silicone-free emulsifiers one of the pivotal factors in sustainable product innovation across various industries.

The global Silicone-Free Emulsifiers market is projected to grow at 5.6% CAGR and reach US$ 1,200.8 million by 2034

CAGR and reach by 2034 The market created an opportunity of US$ 505.5 million between 2024 to 2034

between 2024 to 2034 North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 28.1% in 2024

in 2024 Cosmetics and personal care application segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 210.2 million between 2024 and 2034

creating an absolute $ opportunity of between 2024 and 2034 North America and East Asia are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 279.1 million collectively

"The silicone-free emulsifiers market is poised for robust growth, driven by consumer demand for sustainable products and regulatory pressures. Ongoing innovation and strategic investments are essential for manufacturers to meet evolving industry standards and maintain competitive advantage.” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Silicone-Free Emulsifiers Market:

BASF SE; Dow Chemical Company; Clariant AG; Evonik Industries AG; Croda International Plc; SEPPIC (Air Liquide); Ashland Global Holdings Inc.; Solvay SA; Innospec Inc.; Gattefossé; Lubrizol Corporation; Other Prominent Players

Market Development:

Key players in the Silicone-Free Emulsifiers market are BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Clariant AG, Evonik Industries AG, Croda International Plc, SEPPIC (Air Liquide), Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Solvay SA, Innospec Inc., Gattefossé Lubrizol Corporation. These companies are dedicated to R&D investments to address industry-specific challenges and deliver tailored solutions that enhance competitiveness and customer satisfaction.

Silicone-Free Emulsifiers Market News:

In May 2022, AB Speciality Silicones introduced a line of PEG-free emulsifiers for skin and hair care applications, including both cyclic and cyclic-free alternatives to improve sensory properties while satisfying worldwide regulatory standards.

In February 2022, BASF created sustainable alternatives to volatile silicones, including Cetiol® Ultimate, a plant-based emollient that performs similarly to silicone in a variety of formulations.

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Silicone-Free Emulsifiers market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of By Type (Natural Emulsifiers, Synthetic or Semi-Synthetic, Customized Blends), By Form (Liquid Emulsifiers, Powder Emulsifiers, Gel-based Emulsifiers), By Source (Plant-based, Animal-based, Synthetic), By Application(Food and Beverages, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial and Institutional Cleaners, Agriculture), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

