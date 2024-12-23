Intuitive Machines Expands Data Transmission Services for Lunar and Deep Space Missions

HOUSTON, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive Machines, Inc. (Nasdaq: LUNR, LUNRW) (“Intuitive Machines” or the “Company”), a space exploration, infrastructure, and services company, has secured additional contracts from NASA’s Near Space Network (“NSN”) for Direct-to-Earth (“DTE”) services. These contracts further position Intuitive Machines as a vital partner in supporting NASA’s missions to the Moon, and beyond.

DTE communication and navigation services are critical for enabling missions to exit Earth’s orbit, reach lunar destinations, and explore deep space. The new contract awards include:

Subcategory 1.2 : DTE Geostationary (“GEO”) to Cislunar DTE Services, offering enhanced data transmission capabilities and autonomous operations.

: DTE Geostationary (“GEO”) to Cislunar DTE Services, offering enhanced data transmission capabilities and autonomous operations. Subcategory 1.3: xCislunar DTE Services, addressing mission needs for highly elliptical orbits and deep space operations.

Both contracts are firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity task orders designed to bolster NASA’s Lunar Exploration Ground Segment. These awards add capacity to alleviate demand on the Deep Space Network and support unique mission requirements.

In September, NASA awarded Intuitive Machines NSN Subcategory 2.2, which involves deploying and operating a constellation of lunar data relay satellites.

“We are privileged to help NASA deliver essential data and transmission services that support missions navigating the critical pathways between Earth, the Moon, and beyond,” said Intuitive Machines CEO Steve Altemus. “We believe these new awards complement our existing NSN contract and will expand our space communications and navigation service offerings. They position us to capitalize on the $4.82 billion maximum potential value of the NSN contract, while supporting NASA’s Artemis campaign and commercial endeavors to expand the lunar economy.”

Intuitive Machines intends to leverage its proven DTE lunar data transmission network, supported by long-term agreements with strategically located radio astronomy dishes worldwide. During its first lunar mission, the Company successfully transmitted data from beyond the Earth’s orbit, around the Moon, and on the Moon’s surface.

Project timelines for these contracts span February 2025 to September 2029, with an additional five-year option period that could extend a contract through September 30, 2034.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines is a diversified space exploration, infrastructure, and services company focused on fundamentally disrupting lunar access economics. In 2024, Intuitive Machines successfully landed the Company’s Nova-C class lunar lander, Odysseus, on the Moon, returning the United States to the lunar surface for the first time since 1972. The Company’s products and services are offered through its four in-space business units: Lunar Access Services, Orbital Services, Lunar Data Services, and Space Products and Infrastructure. For more information, please visit intuitivemachines.com.

