HCW Biologics Inc. Received NASDAQ Staff Determination Letter

Company Expected Notice for Continued Deficiency and Delist Letter from the Nasdaq Stock Market

Company Intends to Request Hearing to Appeal in a Timely Manner

MIRAMAR, Fla., Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCW Biologics Inc. (the “Company” or “HCW Biologics”) (NASDAQ: HCWB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies to lengthen healthspan by disrupting the link between inflammation and age-related diseases, today reported on December 17, 2024, the Company received written notice from the Listing Qualifications Staff (“Staff”) that it had failed to re-gain compliance for continued listing requirements of the Nasdaq Global Markets. As previously disclosed, on June 20, 2024, the Company received written notice from the Staff, which notified the Company that, for the 30 consecutive business days ended June 17, 2024, the Company’s market value of listed securities (“MVLS”) closed below the $50,000,000 MVLS threshold required for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Market under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(3)(A) (the “MVLS Rule”). In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(C), the Company was provided a compliance period of 180 calendar days in which to regain compliance with the MVLS continued listing requirement, or until December 16, 2024 (the “Compliance Date”). The Company did not regain compliance with the MVLS Rule by December 16, 2024 and, accordingly, by letter dated December 17, 2024, the Staff notified the Company that its securities were subject to delisting from Nasdaq unless the Company timely requests a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearing Panel (the “Panel”).

The Company plans to timely request a hearing before the Panel, which request will stay any further action by Nasdaq pending the hearing and the expiration of any extension that may be granted to the Company following the hearing. At the hearing, the Company will present its plan to evidence compliance with all applicable listing criteria, including the MVLS Rule, and request an extension of time to do so. The Panel has the authority to grant the Company an extension of up to 180 days from the date of the Staff’s delist determination. The Company is considering all options available to it to regain compliance with the MVLS Rule; however, there can be no assurance that the Panel will grant the Company’s request for continued listing or that the Company will be able to evidence compliance within the period of time that may be granted by the Panel.

