Yara International ASA: mandatory notification of trade

Yara has today transferred to Fernanda Lopes Larsen, Yara EVP, Africa & Asia, member of Yara's Group Executive Board, a total of 2,129 Yara shares (ticker: YAR, ISIN: NO0010208051) at an average price of NOK 305.30 per share.

Following this purchase, Fernanda Lopes Larsen owns a total of 13,915 shares in Yara international ASA.

In order to support alignment between members of the Group Executive Board and shareholder interests, it is expected that members of the Group Executive Board participating in Yara's Share Based Remuneration program (SBR), in addition to the shares received as part of the SBR, invest in Yara shares an amount equalling the lowest amount received as net, after tax short-term incentive plan payout for the preceding year or the net amount received as SBR for the relevant year, and do so yearly as a minimum. Such investments should be made until the shareholding amounts to the member's gross remuneration package, including pensions. Furthermore, it is also expected that members of the Group Executive Board do not sell any Yara shares as long as they are members of the Group Executive Board.

Guidelines on salary and other remuneration for executive personnel are further described in the Yara Integrated Report 2023 on pages 67-71.

Details of the transaction can be found in the attachment.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

