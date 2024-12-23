La Rosa Holdings to Offer Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Payment Options to its Real Estate Agents

Celebration, FL, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) (“La Rosa” or the “Company”), a holding company for six agent-centric, technology-integrated, cloud-based, multi-service real estate segments, today announced it will offer Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a payment option for its network of agents.

This initiative provides agents the flexibility to receive certain payments in digital assets, marking a progressive step toward integrating blockchain technology into real estate transactions. The plan addresses the growing demand for alternative payment methods among agents and clients alike.

Alex Santos, CTO of La Rosa, stated, “Our intention to introduce cryptocurrency payments represents a natural evolution in our commitment to innovation and broker empowerment. We believe that blockchain technology offers the potential to streamline transactions while delivering unmatched flexibility in how agents and clients engage in the real estate market. As one of the pioneering real estate companies in the U.S. to offer commission payouts to agents in cryptocurrency, we strive to lead the way in modernizing real estate transactions and empowering agents with cutting-edge solutions.”

Joe La Rosa, CEO of La Rosa, commented, “We are proud to introduce this groundbreaking payment option, enabling agents to receive their commissions in cryptocurrency. We believe that once we effectuate this plan, this move will not only position us at the forefront of technological innovation in real estate but also will deliver tangible benefits for our agents. In our view, cryptocurrency payments offer faster, more secure transactions with lower fees while providing the potential for income growth through the value appreciation of digital assets. Additionally, this initiative may potentially create a new revenue stream for La Rosa, with the Company implementing a 2% fee for agents who choose to receive payments in cryptocurrency. This integration aligns seamlessly with our vision to modernize industry practices while providing enhanced benefits and opportunities for our broker network."

About La Rosa Holdings Corp.

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: LRHC) is disrupting the real estate industry by offering agents a choice between a revenue share model or an annual fee-based model with 100% agent commissions. Leveraging its proprietary technology platform, La Rosa empowers agents and franchisees to deliver top-tier service to their clients. The Company provides both residential and commercial real estate brokerage services and offers technology-based products and services to its sales agents and franchise agents.

La Rosa's business model is structured around internal services for agents and external services for the public, including residential and commercial real estate brokerage, franchising, title, real estate brokerage education and coaching, and property management. The Company has 25 La Rosa Realty corporate real estate brokerage offices and branches located in Florida, California, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina and Puerto Rico. The Company also has 7 La Rosa Realty franchised real estate brokerage offices and branches and three affiliated real estate brokerage offices in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s current expectations that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions into our business operations, customer acceptance of new services, the demand for the Company’s services and the Company’s customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions, the successful integration of the Company’s past and future acquired brokerages, the effect of the recent National Association of Realtors' landmark settlement on our business operations, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”). You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and other reports and documents that we file from time to time with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and La Rosa does not undertake any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements in this release, except as may be required by applicable law. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites has not been incorporated by reference into this press release.

