Statement 

Press Release
December 23, 2024

 

 

Boulogne-Billancourt, France, December 23 - Renault Group acknowledges the announcements made today by Nissan and Honda, which are still at an early stage.

As the main shareholder of Nissan, Renault Group will consider all options based on the best interest of the Group and its stakeholders. 

Renault Group continues to execute its strategy and to roll-out projects that create value for the Group, including projects already launched within the Alliance.

