Bitget Lists Usual (USUAL), Adding it to Spot Trading

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has listed Usual (USUAL). Trading for the USUAL/USDT pair has started, with deposits and withdrawals available.

Usual is an innovative fiat-backed stablecoin protocol focused on security and decentralization. As a multi-chain infrastructure, Usual integrates tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) from entities such as BlackRock, Ondo, and Mountain Protocol, converting them into a permissionless, on-chain verifiable, and composable stablecoin USD0. When users deposit RWAs or USDC/USDT (with a third party providing RWA collateral), they receive USD0, which represents the initial value of the deposit and can be traded freely.

$USUAL is the revenue-based governance token of the project. Different from conventional revenue-sharing models redistributing part of the revenue generated by stablecoins, the platform prioritizes user-centric mechanisms by redistributing 100% of value and control through its governance token. This mechanism not only redistributes revenue, it also redistributes ownership of the system, providing incentives for early adopters and offering token holders long-term upside potential.

By listing USUAL, Bitget reinforces its commitment to supporting innovative DeFi projects. The inclusion of USUAL aligns with the platform’s broader vision to empower users with access to forward-thinking financial solutions that drive Web3 development. This listing enhances Bitget’s growing portfolio of decentralized finance offerings and introduces traders to a leading protocol at the intersection of stablecoins and tokenized real-world assets.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price, Ethereum price, and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

Disclaimer

Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, users can refer to the Terms of Use.

