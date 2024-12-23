Claritas Head of Marketing Cort Irish Appointed to MMA Global B2B CMO Council

Cincinnati, OH, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claritas®, a leader in data-driven marketing solutions, today announced that Cort Irish has been named to the newly formed MMA Global B2B CMO Council. The council will work closely with the leadership of the MMA and the boards to identify key challenges, priority areas, and initiatives that will help shape the future of marketing and drive business impact more effectively and efficiently.

The MMA Global B2B CMO Council represents some of the top B2B marketing talent in the industry today who are the change agents within their organization. The Council will hold its first meeting in early December and will hold frequent meet-ups at industry events such as at MMA’s POSSIBLE and MMA’s CMO & CEO Summit. The council is part of MMA Global, or the Mobile Marketing Association, a non-profit trade association that aims to accelerate marketing transformation through mobile technology.

“I am honored to join MMA Global’s inaugural Global B2B CMO Council,” said Irish. “As we help global brands capitalize on the era of AI and untap the power to optimize marketing to drive results and positive change, we have a lot of important work to do together. I am confident that this special group of peers and leaders is up for that charge and could not be more proud and inspired by the appointment.”

“We are excited to have Cort join our Global B2B CMO Council,” said Greg Stuart, CEO of MMA Global. “ The decades of marketing experience he brings to the council will help those we serve, the world’s top global marketers, turn on the biggest opportunities and tackle the biggest challenges that face the industry.”

To learn more about the MMA B2B CMO Council, please visit: https://www.mmaglobal.com/

About Claritas

For almost five decades, Claritas has been a trailblazer in understanding the American consumer, resulting in the industry’s most embraced audience segmentation. Leveraging strategic acquisitions and a distinctive Identity Graph, the company has evolved into a marketing powerhouse. Claritas provides an integrated marketing optimization platform that enables marketers to enhance ROI by pinpointing ideal audiences, executing precise multichannel marketing engagements, and optimizing media spend across online and offline channels. With an accuracy-first foundation, the robust Claritas Identity Graph serves as the engine that drives these powerful solutions, encompassing a proprietary data set including

100% of U.S. adult consumers, over 1 billion devices and 10,000+ demographic and behavioral insights. The integration of patented and advanced AI technology as an underpin enhances the accuracy, speed, ease of use, and scale of the Claritas solutions. Learn more at www.claritas.com.

About MMA Global:

MMA Global is a non-profit trade association dedicated to Architecting the Future of Marketing while Relentlessly Delivering Growth Today. Our Prime Audience is Pioneering Chief Marketers; our Purpose is to enable marketers to drive innovation and enduring business value in an increasingly dynamic and ultra-connected world. The MMA has 800+ corporate members in over three dozen countries and is a truly global organization with offices in 14 countries throughout APAC, EMEA, LATAM, and North America. While the MMA is run and controlled by Marketers, it is the only Marketing-oriented trade body to include all aspects of the ecosystem: Media Companies, Enabling MarTech & AdTech, Platforms, Consultancies, and Agencies. This gives us the perspective to tackle industry issues comprehensively.

Attachment