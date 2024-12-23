Amazon Web Services (AWS) Tech Activities Company Profile Report 2024 - Digital Transformation Strategies and Innovation Programs

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: AWS - 2024" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into the Amazon Web Services' tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, investments, and acquisitions.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is one of the business segments of Amazon.com, Inc. It offers more than 200 on-demand technology services, including storage, internet of things (IoT) compute, database, machine learning, and analytics, among others, from data centers across the world. The company offers services to millions of customers in different domains, including automotive, advertising & marketing, aerospace & satellite, agriculture, education, government, manufacturing, financial services, media & entertainment, healthcare & life sciences, retail, consumer packaged goods, travel & hospitality and energy. In 2023, AWS accounted for 16% of Amazon.com's net sales.



The report provides information and insights into AWS' tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, investments and acquisitions.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Investments

Acquisitions

Partnerships, Investments & Acquisitions Map

ICT Budget

Key Executives

