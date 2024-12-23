Contract Pharmaceutical Dose Manufacturing Industry Research: Composition, Size, Market Share and Outlook for GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Products

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contract Pharmaceutical Dose Manufacturing Industry: Composition, Size, Market Share and Outlook - 2024 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This expert trend report is a comprehensive look at the pharmaceutical finished dose contract manufacturing landscape in 2024, including analysis of dose CMO M&A activity, market size and share. It is a critical source for strategic planning efforts and will improve understanding of crucial components of the supply chain that will provide insights for supplier selection and management.
This report gives an important expert quantitative analysis on the pharmaceutical commercial contract dose manufacturing industry. Findings are based on the industry's most comprehensive database of the dose CMO industry. This analysis is driven by a proprietary model of the dose manufacturing industry, which is continuously updated and refined.
This report is required reading for:
- CMO executives and strategic decision-makers: to improve understanding of the dose CMO industry and provide a critical input for strategic planning efforts.
- Sourcing and procurement executives in bio/pharmaceutical companies: to improve understanding of crucial components of the supply base that will provide insights for supplier selection and management.
- Private equity investors: they can gain a deeper understanding of the dose CMO market and important insights for identifying potential investment targets.
Reasons to Buy
- What is the geographic reach of commercial dose CMOs?
- What revenues did the commercial contract dose manufacturing industry generate in the last year?
- What are the components of revenue change for contract dose manufacturers?
- What is the breakdown of 2023 revenues by different dosage forms?
- What are the characteristics of the largest dose CMOs?
- How did the revenue growth of Contract Dose manufacturers in 2023 compare to Contract API manufacturers?
- What is the outlook for the dose CMO industry?
- What is the outlook for GLP-1 receptor agonist products?
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Analyst
- Executive Summary
- Players
- Trends
- Industry Analysis
- Definition of the dose CMO universe
- Industry demographics
- Global versus regional reach
- Spotlight on injectables
- Major developments affecting industry structure
- Dose facility acquisitions
- Dose company acquisitions
- PE acquisitions
- Industry Size and Growth
- Growth threats and drivers
- Growth by dose form
- CMO Market Shares
- Characteristics of the largest CMOs
- GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Sales Forecast
- Analyzing Recent Dose CMO Performance
- GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Effect
- Service-specific growth
- Cell and gene therapy
- Sponsor-CMO relationships
- What it means
- Value Chain
- Companies
- Appendix
- Methodology
- Methodology for market size and growth estimates
- Deal years
- CMO classifications
- Bibliography
