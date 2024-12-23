Avery Dennison Enterprise Digital Transformation Strategy Report 2024 - Accelerators, Incubators and Innovation Programs

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Avery Dennison Corporation 2024" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into Avery Dennison's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.

Avery Dennison Corporation (Avery Dennison) is a provider of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It produces pressure-sensitive materials, tags, labels, tickets, fasteners, tickets, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays, imprinting equipment, and related services. The company offers products under the Avery Dennison, Yongle, Fasson, Monarch, JAC, and Mactac brands. It serves various sectors including automotive, food, electronic and electrical, retail, transportation, and supply chain and logistics.

The company operates across North America, South America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Avery Dennison is headquartered in Glendale, California, the US. The reportable business segments of the company are: 1) Label and Graphic Materials, 2) Retail Branding and Information Solutions, and 3) Industrial and Healthcare Materials.



The report provides information and insights into Avery Dennison's tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships and product launches.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into Avery Dennison's tech operations.

Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.

Gain insights into various product launches and partnerships.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Venture Arm

Investments

Acquisitions

Partnership, Investments & Acquisition Network Map

ICT Budget

Key Executives

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

SAP

ZippyYum

Smartrac

TexTrace

Vestcom

Kit Check

SUKU

Controlant

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k156tx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.