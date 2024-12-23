Residential Security Forecast Report 2025 Outlook and Beyond

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Residential Security Forecast 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Residential Security Forecast report has been published for almost four decades as part of ongoing reporting to understand, size, and segment the market for home automation and control systems.

Analysts forecast use data from consumer surveys for years 2012-2024 for penetration of home security systems in the US and leverages the years of expertise in this market to build these forecasts through 2029.

In the recent past, the market for residential security solutions has undergone dramatic swings:

2016 - 2020, Market Expansion

2020 - 2022, Pandemic Reactions

2023 - 2024, Housing Slowdown

2025 Outlook and Beyond

Key Topics Covered:

Security Segments

Service Revenues

Comparative Growth Rates

US Residential Security Forecast

