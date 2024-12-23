MariMed Commences Wholesale Operations in Missouri

NORWOOD, Mass., Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed Inc. (“MariMed” or the “Company”) (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQX: MRMD), a leading multi-state cannabis operator, announces the launch of cannabis wholesale operations in Missouri. MariMed’s award-winning products are now available in select dispensaries across the state.

“Expanding our branded products into Missouri has been a key goal for us,” said Ryan Crandall, Chief Revenue Officer. “Missouri’s fast-growing market is eager for high-quality products, and we are thrilled to meet that demand. With our products already available in select stores, we are moving quickly to scale and are delighted to be part of the holiday offerings for Missouri consumers.”

MariMed’s Premium product lines, including Betty’s Eddies™ fruit chews, Bubby’s Baked™ fresh baked confections, Vibations™ hydrating drink mixes, and InHouse™ flower, vapes, and gummies will be distributed to as many dispensaries as possible across Missouri over the next several months.

This latest expansion increases MariMed’s revenue-generating operations to six states, joining its established presence in Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, and Ohio. MariMed will continue to manage the Missouri operations under a Managed Services Agreement (MSA) until license transfer approval.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc. is a leading multi-state cannabis operator, known for developing and managing state-of-the-art cultivation, production, and retail facilities. Our award-winning portfolio of cannabis brands, including Betty's Eddies™, Bubby’s Baked™, Vibations™, InHouse™, and Nature’s Heritage™, sets us apart as an industry leader. These trusted brands, crafted with quality and innovation, are recognized and loved by consumers across the country. With a commitment to excellence, MariMed continues to drive growth and set new standards in the cannabis industry. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com .

For MariMed Investors

Certain statements made in this press release that are not based on historical information are forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, MariMed Inc.'s expectations concerning management's plans, objectives, and strategies, including its plans to continue to expand its footprint in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to the maximum allowed by state regulations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. MariMed undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. For additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by MariMed, see the disclosure contained in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, without limitation, our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Investor Relations Contact:

Steve West

Vice President, Investor Relations

Email: ir@marimedinc.com

Phone: (781) 277-0007

Company Contact:

Howard Schacter

Chief Communications Officer

Email: hschacter@marimedinc.com

Phone: (781) 277-0007