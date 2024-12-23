Key Growth Opportunities in the Eastern European Cosmetics and Toiletries Industry 2024

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunities in the Eastern European Cosmetics and Toiletries Industry 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Eastern European C&T industry was valued at $18.2 billion in 2023 and is forecast to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.6%, to reach $19.8 billion in 2028. In volume terms, the region is expected to post a CAGR of 0.4% during 2023-28 (the forecast period).
The C&T industry in Eastern Europe remained fragmented in 2023, with the five leading companies accounting for a combined value share of 32.6%. The overall share of private label products in the Eastern European C&T industry stood at 3.4% in 2023. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading distribution channel in the Eastern European C&T industry in 2023, with a value share of 29.8%, followed by parapharmacies/drugstores with 14%. Rigid plastics was the most used pack material in 2023, accounting for 45.9% of the total volume, while bottle was the most used pack type, holding a 34.3% share.
With growing concerns around health and environment among consumers, there has been an increase in demand for cosmetics and toiletries products that have a lower impact on the environment and have naturally derived ingredients. Consumers are looking for novel products with toxin-free ingredients and are avoiding harmful chemicals. As a result, manufacturers are formulating cosmetics and toiletries products that are sustainable and contain safe ingredients.
Report Scope
This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Eastern European cosmetics and toiletries (C&T) industry, analyzing data from 19 countries. It includes analysis on the following:
- Market environment: Includes industry size, market size, and growth analysis by sector.
- High-potential countries analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption of various C&T products by sector across high-potential countries in the Eastern European region. It also provides risk-reward analysis of four countries across the Eastern European region based on market assessment, economic development, sociodemographic factors, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.
- Country deep dive: Provides an overview, a demographic analysis, and key trends across high-potential countries.
- Success stories: This section features some of the most successful C&T manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in the Eastern European region. It also provides a better understanding of how certain manufacturers achieved success in the industry.
- Competitive environment: Provides an overview of the leading companies in the Eastern European region, as well as analyzing the growth of private label.
- Distribution analysis: Provides an analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Eastern European C&T industry in 2023. It covers five distribution channels: hypermarkets & supermarkets, parapharmacies/drugstores, health & beauty stores, direct sellers, chemists/pharmacies, and others. Others include e-retailers, convenience stores, department stores, "dollar stores", variety stores & general merchandise retailers, cash & carries and warehouse clubs, and other distribution channels.
- Packaging analysis*: The report provides percentage share (in 2023) and growth analysis (during 2023-28) for various pack materials, pack types, closures, and primary outer types based on volume sales of C&T products.
- Challenges and future outlook: Provides the challenges and outlook pertaining to the Eastern European C&T industry.
- Select industry metrics: Provides insights on patent filings and job analytics by country and theme, as well as on global deals.
Reasons to Buy
- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region
- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances
- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion
- To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Environment
- Market Size Analysis - Eastern Europe Compared with Other Regions
- Value and Volume Growth Analysis by Region
- Eastern Europe Market Growth Analysis by Country
- Eastern Europe Market Growth Analysis by Sector
- High-Potential Countries Analysis
- Methodology - Identifying High-Potential Countries
- Top Four High-Potential Countries in Eastern Europe
- Overview of High-Potential Countries in Eastern Europe
- Growth Contribution Analysis by Country
- Value Share Analysis of C&T Sectors
- Change in Value Consumption Levels by Country and Sector
- Per Capita Consumption Analysis
- Per Capita Expenditure Analysis
- Country Deep Dive
- Overview of the Hungarian C&T Industry
- Hungary: Demographic Analysis
- Hungary: Market Size Analysis of the Top Five Cities Hungary: Market Size Analysis of Top Five Cities by Sector
- Key Trends in the Hungarian C&T Industry
- Overview of the Polish C&T Industry
- Poland: Demographic Analysis
- Poland: Market Size Analysis of the Top 10 Cities
- Poland: Market Size Analysis of Top 10 Cities by Sector
- Key Trends in the Polish C&T Industry
- Overview of the Romanian C&T Industry
- Romania: Demographic Analysis
- Romania: Market Size Analysis of the Top Eight Cities
- Romania: Market Size Analysis of Top Eight Cities by Sector
- Key Trends in the Romanian C&T Industry
- Overview of the Slovak C&T Industry
- Slovakia: Demographic Analysis
- Slovakia: Market Size Analysis of the Top Two Cities
- Slovakia: Market Size Analysis of Top Two Cities by Sector
- Key Trends in the Slovak C&T Industry
- Success Stories
- About Success Stories
- Case Study: SoBio Beauty Boutique Soap For Globe Cleansing Bar
- Case Study: Olaplex N.4D Clean Volume Detox Dry Shampoo
- Case Study: Silmachy Face Moisturizer
- Competitive Environment
- Leading Companies' Shares in the Eastern European C&T Industry Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies
- Leading Companies in the Eastern European C&T Industry
- Leading Brands in the Eastern European C&T Industry
- Private Label Penetration in the Eastern European C&T Industry
- Distribution Analysis
- Packaging Analysis
- Growth Analysis - by Pack Material and Pack Type
- Growth Analysis - by Closure Type and Primary Outer Type
- Challenges and Future Outlook
- Key Challenges in the Eastern European C&T Industry
- Future Outlook of the Eastern European C&T Industry
- Select Industry Metrics
- Europe Patent Filings
- Global Patent Filings
- Europe Job Analytics by Company
- Europe Job Analytics by Theme
- Global Deals
