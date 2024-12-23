Asia-Pacific Targeted Sequencing Market Research and Forecast 2024-2033 by Application, Product Type, Target Enrichment Methods, Type of Target Capture, End User, and Country

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Targeted Sequencing Market: Focus on Application, Product Type, Target Enrichment Methods, Type of Target Capture, End User, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific targeted sequencing market was valued at $574.2 million in 2023 and is expected to reach $2.17 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 14.35% between 2024 and 2033. The APAC targeted sequencing market is fiercely competitive, with both established players and emerging companies vying for market share. It will be crucial to keep an eye on the market's dynamic and quickly changing landscape in the upcoming years as a result of its anticipated growth and transformation, which present both opportunities and challenges.







The growing demand for affordable, high-accuracy sequencing technologies, the growing use of precision medicine, and genomics advancements are all contributing to the notable growth of the APAC targeted sequencing market. Because it provides a cost-effective and efficient substitute for whole genome sequencing, targeted sequencing - which concentrates on particular genes or regions of interest - is becoming more and more popular. Thanks to strong government funding, growing research initiatives, and the expanding biotechnology sector, nations like China, Japan, South Korea, and India are dominating the market.



The use of targeted sequencing for clinical diagnostics and individualized treatment regimens has increased due to the rise in chronic diseases, such as cancer and genetic disorders. The market is growing as a result of technological developments in next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and growing partnerships between academic institutions and business entities. Additionally, the APAC region's large population, coupled with growing awareness about genomics-based healthcare, creates significant opportunities for market players.



Furthermore, targeted sequencing is particularly appealing for clinical and research applications due to its cost-effectiveness, which allows for deeper understanding of genetic variations while simplifying data analysis. The APAC targeted sequencing market is expected to grow significantly as genomics research investments rise, contributing to the advancement of precision medicine and genomic research in the region.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Workflow/Innovation Strategy: The Asia-Pacific targeted sequencing market (by application) has been segmented into detailed segments of the application of targeted sequencing based on applications, including cancer, reproductive health, hereditary diseases, neurological disorders, infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, rare diseases, and other applications.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: Constant advancement and innovation to enhance performance and efficiency can enable prominent players to command premium prices while maintaining growth in revenue and volume.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the Asia-Pacific targeted sequencing market have been analyzed and profiled in the study, including manufacturers involved in new product launches, acquisitions, expansions, and strategic collaborations. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the Asia-Pacific targeted sequencing market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations are expected to aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on thorough secondary research, which includes analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, market penetration, and insights gathered from primary experts.



Some of the prominent companies in this market are:

BGI Group

Daicel Corporation

Takara Bio Inc.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 60 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $650.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $2.17 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.3% Regions Covered Asia-Pacific

Key Topics Covered



1 Markets

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Increasing Number of Targeted Sequencing Products and Services in the Market

1.1.2 Increasing Synergistic Partnerships between Market Players

1.2 Targeted Sequencing Workflow

1.3 Research and Development Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend (by Country, Year)

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Market Dynamics: Overview

1.5.1 Market Drivers

1.5.1.1 Increasing Demand for High Depth of Coverage in Sequencing

1.5.1.2 Cost and Data Management Benefits of Targeted Sequencing as Compared to WGS

1.5.2 Market Restraints

1.5.2.1 Lack of Advanced Genomic Testing Centers

1.5.2.2 Lack of Knowledge about New Genes

1.5.3 Market Opportunities

1.5.3.1 Increasing Use in Clinical Research and Trials for Better Disease Pathogenesis and/or Clinical Relevance

1.5.3.2 Increasing Adoption in Targeted Therapeutics in Oncology



2 Regions

2.1 Regional Summary

2.2 Drivers and Restraints

2.3 Asia-Pacific

2.3.1 Regional Overview

2.3.1.1 Driving Factors for Market Growth

2.3.1.2 Factors Challenging the Market

2.3.2 Application

2.3.3 Product

2.3.4 China

2.3.5 Application

2.3.6 Product

2.3.7 India

2.3.8 Application

2.3.9 Product

2.3.10 Japan

2.3.11 Application

2.3.12 Product

2.3.13 South Korea

2.3.14 Application

2.3.15 Product

2.3.16 Australia

2.3.17 Application

2.3.18 Product

2.3.19 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

2.3.20 Application

2.3.21 Product



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Next Frontiers

3.2 Competitive Landscape

3.2.1 BGI Group

3.2.1.1 Overview

3.2.1.2 Top Products

3.2.1.3 Top Competitors

3.2.1.4 Target Customers

3.2.1.5 Key Personnel

3.2.1.6 Analyst View

3.2.2 Daicel Corporation

3.2.2.1 Overview

3.2.2.2 Top Products

3.2.2.3 Top Competitors

3.2.2.4 Target Customers

3.2.2.5 Key Personnel

3.2.2.6 Analyst View

3.2.3 Takara Bio Inc.

3.2.3.1 Overview

3.2.3.2 Top Products

3.2.3.3 Top Competitors

3.2.3.4 Target Customers

3.2.3.5 Key Personnel

3.2.3.6 Analyst View



4 Research Methodology

4.1 Data Sources

4.1.1 Primary Data Sources

4.1.2 Secondary Data Sources

4.1.3 Data Triangulation

4.2 Market Estimation and Forecast

